Home

Entertainment

Border 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Sunny Deol starrer opens strong, surpasses Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar, mints over Rs…

Border 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Sunny Deol starrer opens strong, surpasses Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, mints over Rs…

Sunny Deol's Border 2 opens with an impressive number, as advance bookings have already surpassed Dhurandhar. Read how much it has already earned.

Border 2 Advance Booking Day 1: Sunny Deol starrer opens strong, surpasses Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, mints over Rs…

In the highly competitive world of Bollywood, where new films come and go every Friday, advance box office numbers usually predict the fate of the film before its release. And this time, the film, which is all geared up for its box office release, is none other than Sunny Deol‘s much-awaited war drama Border 2. A sequel to its 1997 blockbuster Border, the film is already showing signs of massive success with its advance collection. Not only has the film crossed a key milestone, but it also surpassed Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

Border 2: A Sequel With Massive Expectations

A sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 blockbuster Border, the 2026 film is a war drama directed by Anurag Singh. The sequel features an ensemble star cast, including Sunny Deol, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.

Besides bringing back the nostalgia of the original film, it also carries the baggage of expectation. However, these expectations seem to meet the anticipation, as the booking numbers now prove that audience excitement is translating into solid collection.

Border 2 Advance Booking Update

The booking for Border 2 opened in India on Monday morning. By Wednesday morning, a little over 48 hours after it began, the film had sold over one lakh tickets, according to trade sources.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film’s booking for its opening day is at Rs 3.43 crore. As of Wednesday morning, the film is selling 3K tickets per hour on BookMyShow, with the pace picking up every hour. The film has also opened in 9000 shows across India, with more being added every hour as the release date approaches.

How Border 2 Fares Against Other Films

As the film inches closer to its release, the day 1 booking gross has already crossed the mark of Sunny Deol’s previous big release Jaat, which had collected Rs 2.4 crore in bookings and opened at Rs 9 crore net.

It has also surpassed Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which had collected Rs 2.5 crore for its first day. This clearly means Border 2 is already outpacing it. While Dhurandhar eventually opened at Rs 28 crore net in India, the faster pace of Border 2’s booking indicates that Sunny Deol’s film is positioned for an even stronger opening.

Border 2 vs Dhurandhar: Early Lead Established

The highlight is the pace at which tickets are being sold. The film has already sold more than one lakh tickets in just 48 hours, taking the lead over Dhurandhar at the same stage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.