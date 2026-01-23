Border 2 advance booking: Sunny Deol film crosses 4 lakh ticket sales, outperforms Dhurandhar, but trails behind…

Home

With sky-high expectations and massive buzz ahead of Border 2, Sunny Deol’s sequel of the iconic blockbuster is all set to hit the theatres today. With the expectation of rewriting the magic of its predecessor, and Republic Day weekend, this patriotic war drama is already eyeing a grand opening with advance bookings. From multiplexes to premium formats, the film’s pre-release momentum has been impressive, positioning it for a solid opening at the box office.

As per trade analysts, a sharp surge in ticket sales just a day before release was observed. The Sunny Deol starrer reportedly went from selling around 4,000 tickets per hour on BookMyShow in the morning to nearly 10,000 tickets per hour by the evening.

Border 2 crosses 4 lakh ticket milestone

According to trade sources, Border 2 sold over 4 lakh tickets in advance across India. Trade tracker Sacnilk has pegged the film’s opening day gross advance booking at around Rs 12.5 crore. This figure also includes earnings from premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX and Dolby Cinema, which together contributed just over Rs 5 lakh.

What’s interesting is that the film doubled its advance booking collection for Day 1 within just 12 hours. On Thursday, its gross jumped from nearly Rs 6 crore to Rs 12 crore.

Beats Dhurandhar, but Gadar 2 remains unmatched

With such impressive pre-release sales, Border 2 has outpaced Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which had collected a little over Rs 9 crore in advance bookings for its opening day. Not only that, the film has also crossed the advance booking figures of Sunny Deol’s previous release Jaat, which collected Rs 2.4 crore in pre-sales and opened at Rs 9 crore nett.

However, despite its impressive performance, Border 2 could not surpass Sunny Deol’s all-time record set by Gadar 2. Released three years ago, Gadar 2 had registered a massive Rs 17.50 crore in advance bookings.

Final advance booking figures

The advance booking for Border 2 opened on Monday morning and steadily picked up pace throughout the week. By Friday morning, the film had comfortably crossed the 4 lakh ticket mark.

The spike in pre-sales booking shows the growing interest of the audience in the film, and also the advantage of the weekend and the Republic Day holiday.

About Border 2

Sequel of J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 war drama Border, Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. This 2026 release is headlined by Sunny Deol, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and is all set to hit theatres on January 23, just ahead of Republic Day.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.