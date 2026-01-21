Home

Border 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol starrer beats Jaat, can it surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan?

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is creating buzz with record advance bookings ahead of its Republic Day release. Here’s a look at its opening trends and box office expectations.

Excitement is building across India as Border 2 nears its release on January 23, 2026. Fans of the original 1997 classic are flocking to book tickets in advance, creating a noticeable buzz at theaters. The Sunny Deol-starrer has already made waves in early ticket sales, leaving many curious about how it will perform against recent box office giants.

With just 48 hours remaining, Border 2 has collected Rs 2.63 crore in advance gross as of January 20, not including blocked seats. This figure surpasses the first-day advance of Sunny Deol’s last film, Jaat, helmed by Gopichand Malineni, which stood at Rs 2.37 crore. Trade experts point out that ticket sales are expected to rise sharply as the Republic Day holiday approaches. Current blocked seats are nearing Rs 6 crore, signaling a strong surge in bookings in the final days leading up to the premiere.

The film is currently scheduled for 8,371 shows. Analysts suggest that as demand grows, cinema owners may add more screens to accommodate viewers. While comparisons are being made to Gadar 2, which set a historic advance booking record of Rs 17.6 crore, Border 2 is creating its own excitement, with early projections indicating a promising start.

Can Border 2 surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan?

While Border 2 is showing strong momentum, industry insiders note that it is unlikely to surpass the Day 1 opening record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, helmed by Atlee Kumar. The 2023 release of Jawan recorded a historic Rs 75 crore net opening, whereas early projections for Border 2 range between Rs 32 crore and Rs 50 crore. Over one lakh tickets have been sold in advance, but the scale required to unseat Jawan remains out of reach.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the official sequel to the 1997 cult classic. Sunny Deol returns to reprise his iconic role and is joined by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film is set during another major 1971 battle and promises a grand cinematic experience, featuring ground, air, and sea operations. It has been granted a U/A 13+ rating without any cuts or modifications.

