The Sunny Deol starrer opens with a massive number, delivering one of Bollywood's strongest openings. Read how much it earned.

In the highly competitive world of the box office collection, it’s usually the opening numbers that decide the fate of the film, and for Border 2, the start has been just right. Arriving with sky-high expectations and anticipation, this sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border has lived up to its massive buzz. Released just in time for the extended Republic Day weekend, this Sunny Deol starrer opened to an impressive box office collection, marking as one of the biggest openings and also surpassing major recent blockbusters like Dhurandhar.

Border 2 Box Office Day 1 Collection

As per early trade estimates, Border 2 collected an outstanding Rs 30 crore net in India on its opening day. The film’s gross collection is reported to be around Rs 35 crore. With these numbers, the movie emerges as Bollywood’s biggest openers and also speaks about Sunny Deol’s mass appeal that he continues to enjoy at the box office, especially in patriotic and action-driven narratives.

Advance Bookings Set the Momentum

Even before its release, Border 2 had already shown signs of a blockbuster opening. The film reportedly earned nearly Rs 17 crore through advance bookings alone. This massive pre-release response showed the audience’s excitement for the film.

Occupancy Report Shows Rising Audience Interest

Speaking of the occupancy pattern, Border 2 showed a steady rise in audience interest as the day progressed. The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 32.10 percent. While the morning shows began on a slower note, with 19.46 percent occupancy, footfalls improved significantly by evening and peaked during night shows, which recorded the highest occupancy of 48.06 percent.

Border 2 Enters the List of Biggest Bollywood Openers

With an impressive 30 crore opening, Border 2 has secured a spot among the highest opening-day collections in Bollywood history. The film currently stands at the 28th position on the list of biggest Hindi film openers of all time. While it could not beat the massive record created by Gadar 2 in 2023, it has surpassed recent blockbuster Dhurandhar, which collected Rs 28 crore on opening day.

Strong Weekend Ahead for the War Drama

With the Republic Day holiday, this Anurag Singh film is expected to see a significant jump in collections over the coming days. If the current momentum continues, it could soon move higher on the list of top-grossing films.

