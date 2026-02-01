Home

Entertainment

Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deols war drama crosses Rs 274 crore after strong Sunday jump

Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol’s war drama crosses Rs 274 crore after strong Sunday jump

Border 2 continues its strong run at the box office with Day 10 earnings of Rs 21.70 crore, cementing its place as a major hit.

Border 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 classic, has once again proved its box office power. On its second Sunday, the film earned a strong Rs 21.70 crore, pushing its domestic total past the Rs 274 crore mark. Helmed by Anurag Singh and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, the war drama has become one of the biggest hits of 2026 so far.

Steady growth after a strong opening

The film opened on January 23 with packed theatres and positive word-of-mouth. Its first week earned Rs 224.25 crore, and even after the weekday dip, numbers bounced back over the weekend. On Day 8, it collected Rs 10.75 crore with average occupancy of 15% across 5202 shows. Day 9 saw an increase to Rs 17.75 crore from 4869 shows, with occupancy rising to 27.9%. Sunday’s surge shows audiences are still flocking to theatres to catch the high-octane drama.

Sunny Deol celebrates the success

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Sunny Deol took to Instagram to share his joy, posting a video of himself dancing and cutting a cake with his team. The actor, who leads the film as a patriotic hero, thanked fans for their support while revelling in the film’s ongoing success.

Why it’s a hit

Critics and audiences alike have praised Border 2 for its emotional moments, action sequences, and stellar performances. The film has also surpassed the opening weekend collections of other big releases like Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, showing that big-screen spectacles still draw viewers in huge numbers.

Border 2’s Day 10 success underlines that audiences are loving its blend of patriotism, action, and drama, a true crowd-puller.

About Border 2

Border 2, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and J P Films, continues the story set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, following in the footsteps of the original Battle of Longewala. Apart from Sunny Deol, the cast features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, and Medha Rana. T-Series and J P Films backed the project, ensuring a big-scale cinematic experience.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.