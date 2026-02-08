Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film beats Sultan and Dhoom 3; Crosses Rs...

War drama Border 2 has finally achieved a big milestone at the Indian box office. On its third Saturday in theatres, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, securing a place among the top 20 highest-grossing Hindi films in India. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the film has managed to hold on despite a noticeable slowdown in its second and third weeks.

The film had a powerful start during the Republic Day weekend and built strong momentum early on. However, as the days passed, the collections began to dip sharply, especially by the third week. Yet, the steady push over the weekend has helped the film achieve a number many films struggle to reach.

Strong start, slower third week

Border 2 enjoyed a solid opening phase and collected Rs 295 crore net in India in its first two weeks. A major boost came on January 26, when the film earned Rs 59 crore in a single day. That festive momentum played a huge role in setting up its box office journey.

But the third week told a different story. Daily collections dropped significantly, with numbers going below Rs 3 crore per day by the third weekend. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 3.75 crore net, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 301 crore after 16 days.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The road ahead may get tougher as Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo is set to release next week. The new release is expected to take over a large number of screens, making it difficult for Border 2 to maintain pace. Even then, trade estimates suggest the film could add another Rs 15–20 crore to its total, pushing its lifetime collection close to Rs 325 crore. Considering its reported budget of Rs 275 crore, the numbers are strong, though not extraordinary.

Border 2 beats Sultan, Dhoom 3

During its second week, Border 2 quietly climbed the list of top Hindi grossers. It moved past films like Krrish 3, Brahmastra, Singham Again and Kabir Singh. By entering the Rs 300 crore club, it also overtook big blockbusters such as Dhoom 3 ( Rs 290 crore) and Sultan ( Rs 300 crore).

The next targets for the film are Padmaavat ( Rs 303 crore), followed by War ( Rs 318 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( Rs 320 crore).

About Border 2

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in key roles. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a spiritual sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic Border, widely regarded as one of India’s finest war films.

The film opened to positive reviews and strong word of mouth, especially during the Republic Day weekend. Interestingly, a sequel titled Border 3 is already being planned, as confirmed by T-Series head Bhushan Kumar in an interview with Hindustan Times.