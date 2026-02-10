Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Sunny Deol’s war drama sees sharp Monday fall after entering Rs 300 crore club, earns...

Sunny Deol’s much-talked-about war drama Border 2 has officially crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film has been one of the biggest earners of the year and enjoyed a solid run through its first two weeks. A strong Sunday helped the film maintain momentum, but Monday, Day 18, told a very different story.

Despite entering the Rs 300 crore club, the film saw a sharp fall in footfall, raising fresh questions about how long the momentum can be sustained.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 18

On Day 18, Border 2 collected Rs 1.85 crore net. This has become the film’s lowest single-day earning so far. The drop from Day 17 to Day 18 was nearly 74.48 percent. With this, the total domestic collection now stands at Rs 311.60 crore net.

While the number looks impressive on paper, the sudden fall shows signs of fatigue among audiences.

How the Weeks Played Out

Released around Republic Day 2026, the film had a powerful opening week, collecting Rs 224.25 crore. The weekend growth was strong and the first Monday held well. However, collections began slipping from the first Tuesday itself.

Initially, the film faced competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Later, as Dhurandhar moved to OTT, Border 2 saw a correction in its second week. Week two brought in Rs 70.15 crore, a drop of nearly 69 percent from week one.

The third week showed slight recovery over Saturday and Sunday, but once again, Monday followed the familiar pattern of a steep fall.

Occupancy numbers of Border 2

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 7.34 percent on Monday.

Morning shows: 4.49 percent

Afternoon shows: 8.12 percent

Evening shows: 7.89 percent

Night shows: 8.84 percent

These numbers clearly show that audiences are thinning out, especially during early shows.

Shows slashed across major cities

A major indicator of the slowdown is the reduction in show counts.

Delhi NCR: from 1,208 to 637 shows

Mumbai: from 617 to 290 shows

Pune: from 324 to 150 shows

Ahmedabad: from 564 to 220 shows

Bengaluru: from 234 to 111 shows

Kolkata: from 229 to 146 shows

Other cities like Surat, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Jaipur and Lucknow also saw noticeable cuts.

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 currently faces no major Hindi release competition. Yet, the declining occupancy and reduced shows suggest that the film is nearing the end of its theatrical peak.

The worldwide Day 18 figure is still awaited, but domestically, the numbers hint that the war drama’s golden run may now be slowing down.