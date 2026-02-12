Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer eyes Rs 350 crore mark, despite downward trend, earns Rs…

Home

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan Border 2 inches closer to Rs 350 crore in India. Read how much it earned on day 2

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, where box office trends shift rapidly and audience preferences change overnight, there are only a few films that manage to hold their ground beyond opening week. One such similar situation is with Sunny Deol’s much-talked-about war drama Border 2. Besides opening with impressive numbers, the film is continuing its amazing run even after entering its third week.

The patriotic entertainer, which opened to a thunderous response and received a significant boost during the Republic Day holiday weekend, is now witnessing a predictable weekday slowdown. However, despite the gradual dip, film remains one of the biggest performers of the year and continues to draw audiences to theatres across the country.

Border 2 Day 20 Box Office Earnings

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 collected approximately Rs 1.75 crore on Day 20 (third Wednesday). While there has been a dip in number, its still pretty stable considering the film is in its third week.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has climbed to around Rs 316 crore. Globally, the war drama has already crossed a major milestone, with worldwide earnings standing at an impressive Rs 432.1 crore.

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown – Week 3

Day 15 (3rd Friday): Rs 2.85 crore

Day 16 (3rd Saturday): Rs 5.25 crore

Day 17 (3rd Sunday): Rs 7.25 crore

Day 18 (3rd Monday): Rs 2 crore

Day 19 (3rd Tuesday): Rs 2.5 crore

Day 20 (3rd Wednesday): Rs 1.75 crore

Week 1 Collection: Rs 224.25 crore

Week 2 Collection: Rs 70.15 crore

As expected, the film witnessed a healthy weekend jump before slipping again on weekdays

Occupancy Report

Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 6.45% on Wednesday, indicating that the film is maintaining a steady theatrical presence despite new competition. As per trade experts, the upcoming weekend could provide another push, helping the film inch closer to the Rs 350 crore mark in India.

About The Film

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh, alongside Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Mona Singh.

With strong global numbers and steady domestic performance, the film is expected soon to cross its next big milestone in the coming days.

