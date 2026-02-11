Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Sunny Deol–Varun dhawan’s war drama slows down after a mark of Rs...

After storming theatres with a thunderous opening and a power-packed first week, ‘Border 2’ is now clearly entering the last leg of its theatrical run. The Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer war drama, which once saw packed cinemas and patriotic frenzy, is now facing a visible slowdown as audience footfalls shrink by the day.

The film, which comfortably crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, is currently struggling to maintain even minimal daily numbers as it nears the end of its fourth week in cinemas.

Why are collections falling rapidly?

According to Sacnilk reports, ‘Border 2’ saw a sharp dip in earnings on Day 19, indicating clear audience fatigue. After nearly three weeks in theatres and stiff competition from new releases, the film’s momentum has weakened significantly.

Theatres that once ran houseful shows are now recording very low occupancy rates, especially during morning and afternoon shows.

Border 2 box office collection day 18

As per Sacnilk, ‘Border 2’ earned around Rs 1.85 crore net on Day 18 (rough data). This is the lowest single-day collection for the film since its release. Compared to Day 17, this marked a massive drop of nearly 74.48%, showing how quickly the pace has slowed.

The overall theatre occupancy on Monday stood at just 7.34%. Morning shows opened at a weak 4.49%, while night shows were slightly better at 8.84%.

With this, the film’s total net collection in India reached approximately Rs 311.60 crore by the end of Day 18.

Border 2 box office collection day 19

On Day 19 (Tuesday), early Sacnilk estimates suggest that the film collected just Rs 0.06 crore. With this, the total India net collection now stands at around Rs 311.66 crore.

Trade experts believe that unless a holiday boost or special ticket pricing comes into play, the film is unlikely to witness any major jump in the coming days.

Week-wise box office breakdown

Week 1:

The film had a phenomenal opening week, collecting Rs 224.25 crore. Patriotic emotions, strong word of mouth, and Sunny Deol’s mass appeal worked strongly in its favour.

Week 2:

The second week saw a sharp fall, with collections of Rs 70.15 crore. This was a drop of nearly 68.72% compared to Week 1.

Week 3 (so far):

The third week has turned out to be the weakest, with daily collections falling below Rs 2 crore and overall numbers just pushing the total slightly above Rs 311 crore.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, ‘Border 2’ is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic ‘Border’. Along with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Released on January 23, 2026, the film opened to impressive numbers but is now nearing the end of its box office journey, as per Sacnilk data.