Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film jumps big on Saturday, overtakes Dhurandhar, earns Rs…

Border 2 records a massive surge on Saturday. Read how much it earned on day 2.

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, when a cult classic gets a sequel, it carries both the burden of expectations and the nostalgia of its legacy. With sky-high anticipation, the pressure to deliver becomes immense. One such case is Sunny Deol’s starrer Border 2, which seems to have lived up to the hype. A sequel to the iconic 1997 blockbuster Border, the 2026 war drama has opened on a strong note at the box office, signaling a promising start to its theatrical journey. Bring back the patriotic fervour that made the original unforgettable, the sequel also has a fresh narrative and a new-age ensemble, making it one of the most talked-about releases of the season.

Strong Day 1 Opening Sets the Tone

According to Sacnilk, Border 2 registered a solid opening on Friday. The film collected Rs 30 crore on Day 1, emerging as one of the top openers of the 2025–2026 period

Saturday Growth Pushes Collections Higher

As expected, the film witnessed a noticeable surge on Saturday. As per early estimates, Border 2 minted Rs 35 crore on Day 2, taking its total collection to Rs 65 crore. The growth reflects strong word-of-mouth and a positive audience response.

Border 2 Overtakes Dhurandhar

With a two-day total of Rs 65 crore, Border 2 managed to surpass the day 2 collection of Dhurandhar, which concluded its theatrical run around the same time. While Dhurandhar had seen a sharp spike after its opening day, Border 2 maintained a steady and consistent upward trend.

Second Biggest Opener After Chhaava

Besides outspending Dhurandhar day 2 collection, Border 2 has now secured the second spot among the top ten openers of 2025–2026. The number one position is currently held by Chhaava.

Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 30 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 35 crore

Total Collection: Rs 65 crore

With strong growth over its first two days and a promising weekend ahead, Border 2 is well on its way to establishing itself as one of the major box office successes of the year.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s landmark 1997 war film Border. It stars Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Sunny Deol. Alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutta, J.P. Dutta is back as co-producer.

