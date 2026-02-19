Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Sunny Deol’s film in profit, surpasses 29-year-old Border’s budget ratio

Home

Border 2 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s much-awaited film Border 2, which released on January 23, has been receiving immense love from audiences. Despite the buzz around Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, the film continues to perform strongly at the box office even after 27 days. Even after the release of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India and Rs 400 crore worldwide. However, let’s take a look at how much profit Sunny Deol’s 2026 release Border 2 has made compared to the 29-year-old cult classic Border.

Border 2 earnings in 27 days

According to preliminary data from box office tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 0.55 crore (5.5 million) on its 27th day, taking its total collection to Rs 323.8 crore in India. Its India gross stands at Rs 286.25 crore, while its worldwide earnings have reached Rs 442.75 crore. According to Wikipedia, the film was made on a budget of Rs 275 crore.

Border’s budget and box office collection

Released in 1997, Border was directed by JP Dutta. The film was based on true events from the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, particularly the historic Battle of Longewala in Rajasthan. Sunny Deol portrayed Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh Kler, an inspiring commander to his soldiers. Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, and Akshaye Khanna also delivered powerful performances in their respective roles as soldiers. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 12 crore and went on to gross Rs 66.70 crore, nearly six times its budget, a return significantly higher in proportion than that of Border 2. In fact, Border 2 did not even double its budget. However, it still proved to be a superhit, earning well above its production cost.

Coming back to Border 2, it is directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. Sunny Deol once again stars in the lead role, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Like its predecessor, Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war and depicts joint operations by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. In the female roles, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana powerfully portray the emotions of the soldiers’ families.

