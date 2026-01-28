Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol starrer witnesses sharp drop after Republic Day surge, earns just Rs…

Home

Sunny Deol's Border 2 witnesses sharp dip on tuesday. Read how much it earned.

After much anticipation and excitement, Border 2 was released in theatres on 23rd January 2026. Incorporating nostalgia, patriotic fervour and a strong storyline, the film enjoyed a dream run powered by the extended Republic Day weekend. However, with the festive advantage gone, Day 5 marked the film’s first regular working day in theatres, bringing a noticeable slowdown in its box office momentum.

While a drop was expected, the sharp contrast between Monday’s record-breaking numbers and Tuesday’s collections highlights how strongly the film benefitted from the Republic Day boost.

