Border 2 box office collection day 6: After a strong Republic Day run, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan starrer faces a massive decline, earns Rs…

Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s war drama shows a noticeable shift in momentum on day 6 as weekday trends take over after the holiday boost.

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, has continued to make waves at the box office, crossing the Rs 200 crore milestone after a strong first week. The film, directed by Anurag Singh, witnessed a sharp surge during the Republic Day weekend but saw a noticeable dip on its sixth day.

The huge surge for Border 2

As per industry tracker, Sacnilk, Border 2 earned around Rs 13 crore on day six, bringing the total collection to approximately Rs 213 crore. The film opened to impressive numbers, collecting Rs 30 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday. The biggest boost came from the Sunday and Republic Day period, where the film raked in Rs 54.5 crore and Rs 59 crore respectively. The timing of the release clearly worked in the film’s favour, with audiences flocking to cinemas during the long weekend.

The massive fall in the collection of Border 2

As expected, the momentum slowed after the holiday surge. On its fifth day, Border 2 earned Rs 20 crore. The Hindi version of the film recorded an overall occupancy of 24.82 percent, with morning shows at 11.21 percent, afternoon shows rising to 24.22 percent, evening screenings at 29.79 percent and night shows peaking at 34.07 percent. In key regions, the Mumbai circuit hosted 1,104 shows with an average occupancy of 19.33 percent, while Delhi-NCR recorded the highest occupancy at 28.67 percent.

However, On day six, occupancy dipped further. Morning shows saw 7.52 percent, afternoon shows 17.27 percent, evening screenings 19.82 percent and night shows reached 22.50 percent. While the drop is notable, analysts say the overall performance remains strong for a post-holiday period.

More about Border 2

Border 2 features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana. The film continues the story of the 1997 blockbuster Border, originally directed by J.P. Dutta. Fans have praised the action sequences, patriotic theme, and performances, keeping audience interest alive even after the initial hype.

