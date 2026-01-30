Home

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan’s patriotic drama fails to gain momentum after massive dip, earns Rs…

The war-based drama Border 2 witnesses a major slowdown in earnings on day seven despite a powerful opening week. Check total India collection performance trends competition impact and what lies ahead for the film.

Border 2 arrived in cinemas with high expectations and a wave of patriotism. The film opened to packed theatres and strong word of mouth, which helped it dominate the box office in its first few days. Audiences turned up in large numbers especially during the opening weekend and the Republic Day holiday. However as the first week comes to an end the momentum has clearly slowed down even though the overall collection remains impressive.

How much did Border 2 rake on Day 7?

On day 7 the Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer earned around Rs 10.08 crore nett in India as per early estimates. This marked a further drop compared to the previous days and confirmed the weekday slowdown. While the film is still performing better than many recent releases the sharp fall after the extended holiday period has raised questions about its long-term run at the box office.

The box office breakdown of Border 2

Border 2 had a solid opening day collection of Rs 30 crore with more than 6000 shows across the country. The numbers improved on day two as the film earned Rs 36.50 crore. Day three turned out to be a big boost with Rs 54.50 crore coming in driven by the weekend rush.

The biggest jump was seen on day four which coincided with the Republic Day holiday. The film collected Rs 59 crore on that day with high occupancy levels. After the holiday the collections dipped sharply. Day five brought in Rs 20 crore, followed by Rs 13 crore on day six. With day seven adding Rs 10.08 crore the total collection now stands at Rs 223.08 crore nett in India.

Border 2 beats major films in opening weekend

Despite the slowdown Border 2 has managed to outperform films like Chhaava and Dhurandhar in terms of opening weekend collections. This achievement has helped it secure a place among the highest grossing films of 2026 so far. The strong start has given the film a solid base even as competition increases in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in its second week Border 2 will face stiff competition from Rani Mukerji’s most anticipated Mardaani 3. The cop thriller is expected to attract urban audiences which could further impact Border 2’s daily collections. Still the patriotic theme and mass appeal may help the film hold steady.

More about Border 2

Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India Pakistan war. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles. It is directed by Anurag Singh and released in theatres on January 23. Supporting performances come from Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht, Paramveer Singh Cheema and Medha Rana.

