Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol’s war drama beats War 2 and stays ahead of Mardaani 3, earns Rs...

Border 2 has turned out to be a major box office winner since its release on January 23. Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, the film opened to packed theatres and positive word of mouth. In just nine days, the war drama has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the domestic box office, proving that audiences are still showing up in large numbers for big-screen spectacles.

Both critics and viewers praised the film for its emotional moments, powerful dialogues and strong performances, which helped it maintain momentum even after the first week.

Steady numbers despite weekday dip

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, the film completed its first week with a collection of Rs 224.25 crore. As expected, there was a slight dip from Tuesday onwards. On Day 8 (second Friday), the film earned Rs 10.75 crore.

However, the numbers picked up again on the second Saturday, with the film collecting Rs 17.68 crore in a single day. This pushed the total collection to Rs 252.68 crore.

Leaves competition behind

The film’s strong run continues despite new releases. Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, which hit theatres on January 30, has not affected Border 2 much. On the same second Saturday, Border 2 earned more than Mardaani 3, which collected Rs 5.3 crore.

Not just that, Border 2 has also gone past the lifetime domestic collection of YRF’s spy thriller War 2, which had earned Rs 236.55 crore. The Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani starrer was considered a major hit, making this milestone even more significant.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J. P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta under T-Series Films and J. P. Films.

Set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the story blends emotion, patriotism and action. Along with the lead actors, the film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Paramvir Cheema, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in important roles.

While many praised the performances and screenplay, some viewers felt the war sequences relied too much on CGI.

Sunny Deol celebrates the milestone

Sunny Deol recently shared his happiness on Instagram. In a video, he is seen cutting a cake and celebrating as people around him sing, “Happy Border to you… Happy Border to Sunny ji.”