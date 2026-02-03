Home

Entertainment

Border 2 box office collection: Varun Dhawan gets his first highest-grossing film, earns Rs…

Border 2 box office collection: Varun Dhawan gets his first highest-grossing film, earns Rs…

Border 2 delivers a major box office milestone for Varun Dhawan as the war drama records impressive earnings and strong audience turnout across theatres.

Border 2 is proving that powerful storytelling mixed with patriotism still pulls massive crowds to theatres. The war drama has been holding strong since release, showing no signs of slowing down even after its first week. Audiences across India and overseas continue to turn up in large numbers, driven by emotional moments, action-packed sequences and nostalgia linked to the original classic.

Who achieved a major milestone at the box office?

Border 2 has officially become Varun Dhawan’s highest-grossing film to date. Within just 10 days, the film crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide, marking a massive career high for the actor. While Sunny Deol leads the film, Varun’s strong performance has played a key role in attracting younger audiences, making this a landmark achievement for him.

What are the day 10 box office numbers?

At the domestic box office, Border 2 collected Rs 356.23 crore gross in 10 days. Overseas markets have also responded well, adding Rs 45 crore to the total. With both figures combined, the worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 401.23 crore. This makes Border 2 one of the fastest films to enter the Rs 400 crore club in 2026.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How is the film performing overseas?

The film continues to enjoy steady growth outside India. With Rs 45 crore already earned internationally, Border 2 is expected to cross Rs 50 crore overseas soon. If the momentum holds, it could challenge several past international box office records set by Bollywood war films.

Also read: Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol’s war drama crosses Rs 274 crore after strong Sunday jump

Varun Dhawan’s top worldwide grossers

Border 2 (2026): Rs 401.23 crore (still running) Dilwale (2015): Rs 394 crore Judwaa 2 (2017): Rs 216.61 crore Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017): Rs 206.95 crore ABCD 2 (2015): Rs 161.49 crore Kalankh (2019): Rs 146.31 crore Jugjugg Jeeyo (2022): Rs 136.13 crore Sui Dhaaga (2018): Rs 125.09 crore Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014): Rs 119.60 crore Dishoom (2016): Rs 119.58 crore

About Border 2

Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India Pakistan war. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Supporting performances come from Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Neeta Mohindra, Ishika Gagneja, Paramveer Singh Cheema and Medha Rana. Released in theatres on January 23, the film continues to dominate the box office with strong word of mouth.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.