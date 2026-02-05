Home

Border 2 Box Office Day 13: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan starrer eyes Rs 300 crore club despite slowdown, earns Rs…

Sunny Deol's Border 2 is all set to cross 300 crore mark despite slowdown. Read how much it earned on day 13.

In the competitive world of the box office, sequels often carry a legacy along with massive audience expectations. Following the footsteps of a cult classic, the pressure only intensifies. One such similar case is with Sunny Deol starrer ‘Border 2’ which is a sequel to the iconic 1997 war drama ‘Border’. However, living upto the buzz, Border 2 emerged as a blockbuster in theatres. While the film benefited greatly from the Republic Day holiday window, recent numbers indicate that the momentum may be slowing down.

Opening with mixed reviews in theatres, the makers successfully leveraged the festive period to boost collections, and it worked in their favour.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

Opening with an impressive start, the film collected Rs 30 crore on its release day, and Rs 59 crore on the Republic Day. However, the trend shifted in the second week.

From the 11th day since its release, the movie started witnessing a downward trend in collections. According to the Sacnilk report, the movie collected Rs 4 crore on Day 13 (second Wednesday). With this, “The total collection of the movie in India is now Rs 290.75 crore.

Meanwhile, the worldwide collection of the film stands at Rs 397.25 crore.

Day-wise Collection

Week 1 Collection: Rs 224.25 crore

Day 8 (2nd Friday): Rs 10.75 crore

Day 9 (2nd Saturday): Rs 17.75 crore

Day 10 (2nd Sunday): Rs 22.5 crore

Day 11 (2nd Monday): Rs 5.75 crore

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 5.75 crore

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 4.00 crore

Total: Rs 290.75 crore

Occupancy

The multi-starrer war drama had an overall 8.83% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, February 04, 2026, recording a dip on from its opening week,

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutta, the film features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, alongside Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh.

As the film inches towards the 300 crore club, all eyes are now on Border 2.

