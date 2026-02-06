Home

Entertainment

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film falls short of Rs 300 crore mark despite strong run, earns Rs…

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film falls short of Rs 300 crore mark despite strong run, earns Rs…

Sunny Deol's Border 2 fails to cross Rs 300 crore mark in two weeks. Read how much it earned on day 14.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan film falls short of Rs 300 crore mark despite strong run, earns Rs…

In the highly competitive world of box office numbers, sequels often arrive with massive expectations, especially when they carry the legacy of an iconic predecessor. One such similar case was with Border 2, serving as a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 classic Border; the film’s second installment expands its narrative by showcasing the bravery of war heroes across the Army, Navy and Air Force. Living up to the expectation of the buzz, Border 2 has maintained a strong theatrical presence, drawing audiences with its scale, patriotism, and ensemble cast.

However, while the film has delivered an impressive overall performance, it is struggling to cross the Rs 300 mark in two weeks.

Day 14 Earnings

Speaking of its day 2 collection, Border 2 witnessed another dip. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the war drama earned around Rs 3.35 crore on its second Thursday. With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection now stands at approximately Rs 294.25 crore, falling short of the Rs 300 crore mark at the end of two weeks.

Even though the film has failed to cross Rs 300 mark domestically within two weeks, it is slowly inching towards this milestone and will achieve it soon. With the weekend approaching, the film is expected to see a slight jump in numbers, which could help it breach the Rs 300 crore mark shortly. Speaking of its worldwide collection, the film had already entered the Rs 300 crore club globally within just 11 days.

Day-Wise Earnings Breakdown

Day 1: Rs 30 crore

Day 2: Rs 36.5 crore

Day 3: Rs 54.5 crore

Day 4 (Republic Day): Rs 59 crore

Second Week Trend: Day 11: Rs 5.75 crore Day 12: Rs 5.75 crore Day 13: Rs 4.15 crore Day 14: Rs 3.35 crore

Total Earnings: 294.25 crore.

In terms of occupancy, the film has experienced the typical post-holiday drop, with footfalls stabilising after the Republic Day surge. Yet, steady audience interest suggests the film is far from losing steam.

About The Film

Border 2 features a powerful ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh, with Paramvir Cheema and Ali Mughal in pivotal roles. Sunny Deol plays Indian Army officer Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun Dhawan plays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. Diljit Dosanjh appears as Indian Air Force officer Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty portrays Indian Navy officer Lt Cdr Mahendra Singh Rawat.

Released on January 23, the film is directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutta.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.