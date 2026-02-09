Border 2 Box Office Day 17: Sunny Deol’s war drama storms past Sultan, Dhoom 3, crosses Rs...

Border 2 Box Office Day 17: After a slight slowdown during the weekdays, Border 2 has picked up strong momentum again over the weekend. The Sunny Deol-led war drama is not just holding its ground but steadily climbing the list of the highest-grossing Hindi films in India.

Released on January 23, the film has now crossed the Rs 309 crore mark in India and continues to draw audiences to theatres in its third week.

Strong weekend recovery at the box office

Border 2 opened to a powerful first week collection of Rs 224.25 crore. In its second week, the film added Rs 70.15 crore to its total. While the numbers dipped slightly during the weekdays, the weekend brought fresh energy.

On day 15, the film earned Rs 2.85 crore. Day 16 saw a jump with Rs 5.25 crore, and on day 17, Border 2 collected Rs 6.59 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. The film’s total nett collection now stands at Rs 309.09 crore.

Currently running across 84985 shows nationwide, the film’s domestic gross collection has reached Rs 361.94 crore.

Border 2 beats Sultan, Dhoom 3 and Padmaavat

With this total, Border 2 has officially gone past the lifetime collections of several major blockbusters. The film has crossed Dhoom 3 (Rs 290 crore) and Sultan (Rs 300 crore) and has also moved ahead of Padmaavat (Rs 303 crore).

Now, the war drama is inching closer to surpassing the lifetime earnings of War (Rs 318 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320 crore), placing it among the biggest Hindi hits in recent years.

A return to the 1971 war backdrop

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is inspired by true events from the 1971 India-Pakistan War and shows how the Army, Navy, and Air Force operate as one united force. The film marks Sunny Deol’s return to the uniform in a story that connects emotionally with audiences.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana.

The film is a sequel to the 1997 classic Border, originally written, produced and directed by JP Dutta. That film, based on the Battle of Longewala, featured an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu and others