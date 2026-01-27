Border 2 Box Office Day 4: Sunny Deol starrer sets new benchmark on Republic Day, records highest Monday collection, mints Rs…

Home

Sunny Deol's Border 2 creates history with a massive surge on Republic Day. Read how much it earned on day 4.

After much anticipation and excitement, Sunny Deol’s starrer lived up to its hype as Border 2 created history on Republic Day with a record-breaking surge. Opening up with an impressive number, the much-awaited sequel to the 1997 blockbuster has not only sustained its momentum but also surpassed expectations within days of its release. Backed by strong patriotic sentiment and powered by Sunny Deol’s commanding screen presence, the film received an impressive response globally and overseas. In just four days, the war drama has rewritten opening-weekend records and established itself as a box-office authority.

Border 2 registers strong occupancy across shows

According to reports, ‘Border 2’ recorded an overall 64.27% Hindi occupancy. While on the opening day, the morning occupancy was decent with 40.39%, it was the evening and night shows that truly showcased its popularity. Evening shows saw the highest footfall, touching an impressive 79.90%. The steady rise in occupancy reflects strong word of mouth and sustained audience interest.

Day-wise box office performance shows solid growth

The Sunny Deol starrer, which hit theaters on Friday, January 23, began its box office journey with a powerful Rs 30 crore net collection on Day 1. On day 2, it earned Rs 36.5 crore, and Sunday witnessed an even bigger surge, with the film collecting Rs 54.5 crore, proving its mass appeal and family audience pull.

However, with the extended weekend and Republic Day Holiday, the film saw a massive surge on day 4 with an

estimated Rs 56 crore collection. With this, the film not only recorded its highest single-day collection so far but also scored one of the highest first Monday collections and one of the highest Republic Day box office earnings of all time.

Week 1 total pushes Border 2 into elite club

With a total net collection of Rs 177 crore within the first few days, ‘Border 2’ is now firmly on track to cross the coveted Rs 200 crore mark. The film is already joining the league of recent big releases like ‘Dhurandhar’ and ‘Chhaava’ in terms of box office dominance.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s landmark 1997 war film Border. It stars Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Sunny Deol. Alongside his daughter Nidhi Dutta, J.P. Dutta is back as co-producer.

