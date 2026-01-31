Border 2 Box Office Day 8: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan starrer witnesses another giant dip, total collection stands at Rs...

Home

After a strong first week, the war drama, Border 2, is showing signs of slowing down at the ticket counters. Reduced footfall and weekday trends play a key role in shaping the film’s overall box office performance.

Border 2 continues its run in cinemas across India, though the film has started showing clear signs of fatigue after a powerful opening week. Headlined by Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the war drama opened to packed theatres and strong national interest. However, by the second week, collections have begun to cool down as weekday trends take over and audience footfall slows.

How much did Border 2 rake on Day 8?

On Day 8, Border 2 witnessed another significant dip in earnings. As per early estimates, the film added around Rs 9.27 crore nett to its total. With this, the overall India net collection stands at approximately Rs 233.52 crore. While the numbers remain impressive, the drop indicates that the film has entered its steady phase after an explosive start.

The stellar beginning of Border 2

The film was released in theatres on January 23 and made a thunderous entry. On day one, it collected Rs 30 crore from 6,078 shows with 37 percent occupancy. The momentum grew over the weekend, with Rs 36.50 crore on day two and Rs 54.50 crore on day three. The Republic Day holiday boosted earnings further as the film minted Rs 59 crore on day four, recording its highest single-day total.

Sharp drop after the holiday rush

Post-holiday, collections saw a sharp fall. Day five ended with Rs 20 crore, followed by Rs 13 crore on day six and Rs 11.25 crore on day seven. Reduced occupancy levels and regular working days played a major role in the slowdown. Still, the film comfortably crossed major milestones and outperformed several recent big releases during its opening weekend.

What is the base of Border 2?

Border 2 is a standalone sequel to the 1997 blockbuster. While the original focused on the Battle of Longewala, the sequel expands its scope. The story is set during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, highlighting Operation Chengiz Khan, the Battle of Basantar and the defense of Srinagar Air Base, showcasing coordinated efforts of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

More about Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is backed by T-Series and J P Films. Along with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the film features Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The supporting cast includes Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana, all playing pivotal roles.

