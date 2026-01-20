Home

Border 2 creates buzz before release, as Sunny Deol’s film’s highest ticket price leaves fans stunned

Even before it reaches cinema halls, Border 2 has started making noise for reasons beyond its scale and star power. The upcoming war drama is already grabbing attention as fans notice something unusual during advance booking. While expectations around the film were high from the start, few anticipated the kind of reaction its ticket pricing would trigger.

The ticket prices for Border 2

As advance bookings opened shortly before release, moviegoers were quick to spot premium pricing at select theatres. The highest ticket price for Border 2 is listed at Rs 2310 for recliner seats at a luxury cinema in Mumbai. These premium shows are scheduled for evening and night slots on the film’s opening Friday. All seats for these shows are priced above Rs 2000, making it one of the costliest tickets seen for a Hindi film in recent times. This revelation left many fans stunned while also adding to the buzz surrounding the film.

The reaction of fans

Fans have been vocal about the ticket prices and overall hype. One comment read, “Rs 2310 is shocking but if the film delivers like the original Border it might be worth it.” Another fan wrote, “Sunny Deol in a war film deserves the big screen experience.” A third reaction said, “High ticket price shows confidence but hope the content matches the scale.”

About Border 2 and its legacy

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and brings together a large ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol. The film also features Varun Dhawan Ahan Shetty Diljit Dosanjh Sonam Bajwa Mona Singh and Medha Rana in important roles. The project is backed by Nidhi Dutta and carries forward the legacy of the 1997 classic Border which was directed by JP Dutta.

Another talking point around Border 2 is its lengthy runtime. The film officially clocks in at 3 hours and 20 minutes. With this duration, it joins a recent trend of long-format theatrical releases that crossed the three-hour mark and still managed to perform strongly at the box office.

More about Border 2

The trailer offers a glimpse into a massive war spectacle showing the Indian Army Navy and Air Force fighting together. From battalions charging on land to fighter jets dominating the skies, the visuals promise a grand experience. Alongside the action, the story also focuses on personal relationships.

It weaves together the journeys of Sunny Deol and Mona Singh Varun Dhawan and Medha Rana Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa and Ahan Shetty and Ananya Singh while highlighting the strength of women waiting back home.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.