Border 2 Day 15 Box Office: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan starrer stays steady worldwide, crosses Rs 400 crore mark, mints Rs…

Sunny Deol's Border 2 surpasses Rs 400 crore mark globally. Read how much it earned on day 15.

In the ever- evolving world of cinema, Sequels often arrive with a mix of excitement and scrutiny, especially when they follow a film that enjoys cult status. One such similar case was with Border 2, which not only carried forward the legacy of one of India’s most celebrated war dramas but also had the baggage of towering expectations. From large-scale action with emotionally charged storytelling, the film tapped into the audience’s deep-rooted sense of patriotism. After completing 15 days on the big screen, the Sunny Deol-led war drama has achieved a remarkable feat globally.

Released ahead of the Republic Day weekend, the war drama stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and more. Opening with impressive numbers, the war-led drama further benefited from the extended holiday window, helping the film build a solid foundation at the box office.

Border 2 Box Office Collection – India

According to Sacnilk, ‘Border 2’ grossed Rs 2.85 crore on its 15th day, i.e., its third Friday. It has been the lowest number so far, as the week started with Rs 5.75 crore collection on Monday, and Tuesday recorded the same number. Then, on Wednesday, it fell to Rs 4.15 crore, and on Thursday it dropped to Rs 3.5 crore.

In the first 10 days, it saw its fair share of highs and lows but maintained a double-digit strike at the box office. However, this week, the numbers dropped significantly amid competition from ‘Mardaani 3’. It made business in single digits the entire week.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Speaking of its worldwide collection, while the gross collection of film stands at Rs 355 crore domestically, it collected Rs 51.35 crore from overseas. With this, the worldwide collection of ‘Border 2’ at day 15 is Rs 406.35 crores.

Crossing the Rs 400 crore mark is a significant achievement, especially at a time when sustaining momentum beyond the opening week has become increasingly challenging for big-ticket releases.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day Wise

Week 1 Collection: Rs 224.25 crore

Day 8 [2nd Friday]: Rs 10.75 crore

Day 9 [2nd Saturday]: Rs 17.75 crore

Day 10 [2nd Sunday]: Rs 22.5 crore

Day 11 [2nd Monday]: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 12 [2nd Tuesday]: Rs 5.75 crore

Day 13 [2nd Wednesday]: Rs 4.15 crore

Day 14 [2nd Thursday]: Rs 3.35 crore

Day 15 [3rd Friday]: Rs. 2.85 crore

Total: Rs. 297.25 crore

