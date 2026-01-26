Home

Border 2 Day 3 Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s war drama records massive Sunday jump; Mints Rs…

Released during Republic Day week, Sunny Deol’s ‘Border 2’ is seeing a strong box office run, with Day 3 numbers pushing the film past the Rs 117 crore mark.

Sunny Deol’s much-awaited war drama Border 2 is turning out to be a solid crowd-puller at the box office. Released during the Republic Day week, the film has clearly benefited from the patriotic mood, with audiences thronging theatres over the long weekend.

After a strong start on Friday and a healthy jump on Saturday, the film continued its winning streak on Sunday as well. The Day 3 numbers indicate that Border 2 is not slowing down anytime soon.

Strong day 3 performance at the Box Office

According to the Sacnilk report, Border 2 has collected a massive Rs 51 crore on its third day at the Indian box office so far. With evening and night shows still underway, the final numbers for the day are expected to go even higher.

With this, the total collection of the film now stands at Rs 117.50 crore within just three days of its release, making it one of the biggest openers in recent times.

Day-wise box office collection

Here’s a quick look at the film’s day-wise performance:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 30 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 36.5 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 51 crore

Total: Rs 117.50 crore

Notably, Border 2 has also broken the opening three-day box office record set by Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, marking a significant achievement for the makers.

Occupancy remains steady

As per reports, the film recorded an overall 31.46% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The steady footfall across multiplexes and single screens suggests strong word of mouth, especially in North India.

About Border 2

Produced by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutt, who directed the original Border in 1997, the film is helmed by Anurag Singh. The ensemble cast includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in lead roles.

The film also stars Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, Paramvir Cheema, Anurag Arora, and Vansh Bhardwaj, among others.

Set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan War of 1971, Border 2 tells multiple stories of bravery, highlighting different war heroes fighting on various fronts.

