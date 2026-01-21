Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2 completes its CBFC formalities, gets...

Border 2 is officially ready for its big-screen march. The much-awaited war drama has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its theatrical release on January 23, giving fans another reason to celebrate. What makes this clearance even more special is the fact that the film has passed the censor process without a single cut.

CBFC gives Border 2 a clean pass

According to certification details, Border 2 has been awarded a UA 13+ certificate. This means younger viewers can watch the film with parental guidance, mainly due to its intense war sequences and emotionally charged moments. The clean certification also confirms that audiences will get to experience the film exactly the way the makers intended, without any edits or modifications.

In today’s time, when several films undergo last-minute trims, a no-cut clearance is a strong vote of confidence in the film’s content and storytelling.

A long, immersive war experience

The CBFC certificate also reveals the film’s runtime, which stands at 3 hours and 16 minutes. This positions Border 2 as a large-scale, immersive war epic that takes its time to build emotion, tension and patriotism. The extended duration suggests detailed battle sequences, deeper character arcs and a strong emotional core, much like the original Border that left a lasting impact on audiences.

Despite its length, industry buzz suggests that viewers are ready to invest their time in this big-screen experience.

Advance bookings show solid momentum

Even before its release, Border 2 is already showing encouraging signs at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film has recorded an all-India gross advance booking of Rs 2.68 crore for day one. Around 83,941 tickets have been sold across 8,469 shows, indicating strong audience interest and positive word-of-mouth ahead of release.

These numbers reflect the trust viewers have in the franchise and its leading man, Sunny Deol.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films. The film marks Sunny Deol’s return to the iconic Border universe and also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

The ensemble cast further includes Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh, adding emotional depth and variety to the narrative.

With a clean CBFC clearance, strong advance bookings and a powerful cast, Border 2 is all set to make a thunderous entry into theatres.