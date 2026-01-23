Home

Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh’s film brings patriotism, action and nostalgia despite its long runtime

Led by Sunny Deol and backed by Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 returns to the 1971 war with scale, sentiment and stirring nostalgia, flawed in parts, but emotionally effective.

Starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 arrives at the perfect time, right around Republic Day, offering a loud, emotional dose of patriotism wrapped in nostalgia. Nearly three decades after Border made ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ echo in every Indian home, this sequel marches back with heavier guns, newer faces, and the same old lump in the throat. The film repeatedly pauses to remind and salute the sacrifices our jawans make at the borders, standing guard so the rest of the country can live in peace.

Border 2: Long runtime, but not without payoff

Let’s address the obvious first: Border 2 is long. At 3 hours and 18 minutes, the runtime does test your patience. The second half, especially after the interval, sometimes feels stretched, with repeated visuals of tanks, gunfire, and border clashes taking over the narrative.

At one point, it genuinely feels like you’re watching non-stop war action without much story movement. However, the film manages to balance this with several emotional high points. It may drag, but it never completely loses its grip, mainly because the intention remains honest and the emotions land where they should.

Border 2: lead performances

When it comes to patriotic cinema, Sunny Deol remains in a league of his own. Whether he’s roaring on the battlefield or showing vulnerability as a family man, he is a complete delight to watch. His screen presence lifts every scene he’s in and gives Border 2 its emotional backbone.

For fans of the original Border, Sunny Deol’s return brings a sense of familiarity that hits hard and works beautifully.

The bond between Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty adds warmth to the battlefield chaos. Their camaraderie makes the unit feel believable and human.

Varun Dhawan puts in a visible effort. His Haryanvi accent clearly shows that he’s trying; it works in parts, slips in others, but never becomes too distracting. While it doesn’t sound fully natural, his sincerity carries the performance forward, especially in emotional moments.

Diljit Dosanjh stands tall with an effortlessly strong performance. Fun, calm, controlled, and deeply grounded, Diljit doesn’t need loud dialogues to make an impact. His presence feels natural, and he brings emotional balance to the film without overdoing anything.

Ahan Shetty, unfortunately, has the weakest character among the leads. While he looks convincing as a soldier and has a few good moments, the writing doesn’t give him enough depth to leave a lasting impact. His ‘maa shakti’ dialogue does stand out and subtly reminds viewers of Suniel Shetty’s screen legacy from Border, but overall, his arc feels underdeveloped.

Border 2: Side roles that add emotional depth

The film’s supporting cast plays a crucial role in grounding the story.

Mona Singh delivers a strong and mature performance, portraying quiet strength and emotional resilience. She adds depth to the home-front narrative and stands out without being loud.

Sonam Bajwa brings warmth and grace, while Medha Rana and Anya Singh contribute emotional sincerity in their limited screen time. Their characters remind us of the families waiting back home, making the sacrifices feel more real.

Actors playing fellow soldiers, Anurag Arora, Paramvir Cheema, and others, add authenticity and help create a believable battalion. These side roles may be small, but they leave an impact.

Border 2: Dialogues and punchlines

Border 2 is packed with punch dialogues clearly designed for theatrical reactions. Lines like “Tumhare yahan Pakistan mein itne log nahi, jitne idhar hamare yahan bakre kaate jaate hain” are unapologetically loud and patriotic, and they work exactly as intended in a cinema hall.

These moments trigger claps, whistles, and loud cheers, especially among audiences who enjoy mass war dramas.

Border 2: Music and background score

The background score plays a major role in driving emotions. It rises at the right moments, making scenes feel bigger and more intense.

And when “Sandese Aate Hain” plays, nostalgia hits instantly. The song takes you straight back to the original Border, bringing a lump to the throat and silence to the theatre. It’s easily one of the film’s most powerful moments.

Border 2: Action and visuals

The action scenes are staged on a grand scale and feel raw and intense. However, the film struggles with uneven visual effects.

The Navy soldiers’ sequences, especially those involving Ahan Shetty on the ship, stand out for the wrong reasons. The graphics look weak and slightly unfinished, breaking the illusion of realism the film aims to create. Ground-level combat scenes, though, are much stronger and more effective.

Border 2: Climax

Despite its flaws, Border 2 truly comes alive in the final act. The climax is loud, emotional and brutal, exactly what audiences expect from a film like this. A shocking tank-shot moment leaves the theatre stunned, followed by spontaneous applause.

It’s the kind of ending that reminds you why big-screen war films still work.

Border 2: Final verdict

Border 2 may be long and occasionally repetitive, but its heart is firmly in the right place. With Sunny Deol’s commanding presence, Diljit Dosanjh’s effortless performance, nostalgic music, and moments that genuinely stir patriotism, the film delivers what it promises.

It’s loud, emotional, and proudly patriotic, a Republic Day watch meant to be felt more than analysed.

Border 2 movie rating: 3.5 stars

