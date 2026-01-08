Home

Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta slams trolls for doing negativity against Varun Dhawan, calls them...

Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta responds to online negativity against Varun Dhawan, calling out trolls and addressing criticism surrounding the actor.

The release of a song from Border 2 has unexpectedly sparked a wave of online criticism aimed at Varun Dhawan. Soon after the song Ghar Kab Aaoge dropped many social media users began commenting on the actor’s expressions in the video. What started as casual trolling slowly turned into a bigger debate with claims that the criticism was not organic. The issue gathered momentum online and drew a strong response from the film’s producer Nidhi Dutta.

The controversy took a sharper turn when a social media user alleged that Varun Dhawan was being targeted through a paid smear campaign. The post claimed that certain influencers were deliberately pushing negative narratives to malign the actor’s performance in Border 2.

Nidhi Dutta calls out alleged smear campaign

Reacting to the post Nidhi Dutta did not hold back. She publicly condemned those she believed were funding the negative campaign against Varun Dhawan. In her response she referred to them as anti-nationals and questioned why anyone would try to bring down an actor portraying a Param Vir Chakra awardee. She also urged audiences to recognize such tactics and stand against them while reminding people that Border 2 is a film made for the country.

Congratulations to all the ANTI NATIONALS

THAT CAN PAY TO BRING DOWN AN ACTOR PLAYING A PVC OF THIS COUNTRY.

This is YOUR FILM INDIA! Hope the audiences find and shame these people https://t.co/PSSfjDZARZ — Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) January 8, 2026

About the film Border 2

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and serves as a sequel to the 1997 classic Border, helmed by Nidhi’s father, JP Dutta. The war drama is inspired by the 1971 India–Pakistan war and real-life events. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Sunny Deol Varun Dhawan Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty along with Mona Singh Sonam Bajwa Anya Singh and Medha Rana. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 23.

