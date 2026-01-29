Home

Border 2 smashes Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: Day 7’s box office earnings of Sunny Deol’s film will surprise you

Border 2 Advance Booking Box Office Day 7: Sunny Deol's challenge on January 29, to cross Rs 300 in 7 days? The movie already beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Check detailed report.

Sunny Deol Border 2 Advance Booking Box Office Collection Day 7: Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, was released on January 23. The film collected a total of Rs 213 crore from day 1, i.e. January 23 till day 6, i.e. January 28. The film has now entered its seventh day, i.e. today, and we take a look at the kind of response Border 2 is receiving on Day 7 and where its box office collections are headed.

It has been observed that the Varun Dhawan and Sunny Deol’s big film seems to be slowing down during the weekdays specially on Tuesday and Wednesday. Border 2 earned Rs 23.31 crore on Tuesday and Rs 15.04 crore on Wednesday, taking its official India net total to an impressive Rs 231.83 crore. Border 2’s worldwide gross box office collection is close to Rs 300 crore, as per day 7’s estimates.

Border 2 Advance Booking Day 7

Now, if we look at Border 2 ‘s earnings on its seventh day based on advance bookings, according to information provided on SacNilk, the film has grossed Rs 7.3 million (0.73 crore) so far. These figures are as of 12 pm on January 29.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day Wise

Border 2 BOC Day 1 (January 23, 2026): Rs 30 crore

Border 2 BOC Day 2 (January 24, 2026): Rs 36.5 crore

Border 2 BOC Day 3 (January 25, 2026): Rs 54.5 crore

Border 2 BOC Day 4 (January 26, 2026): Rs 59 crore

Border 2 BOC Day 5 (January 27, 2026): Rs 20 crore

Border 2 BOC Day 6 (January 28, 2026): Rs 13 crore

Border 2 BOC Day 7 (January 29, 2026): Rs 0.75 crore as of now

Total: Rs 213.75 crore

Border 2 beats Dhurandhar

According to the Sacnilk report, Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan and directed by Anurag Singh, has managed to beat the India box office numbers of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which was directed by Aditya Dhar. Dhurandhar earned Rs 28 crore on its opening day and went on to amass over Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. Its India net collection stands at Rs835.5 crore.

However, did you know that Border 2 earned more than Dhurandhar on the seventh day of its release? According to Sacnilk.com’s India box office report, Border 2 collected Rs 213.75 crore on Day 7, while Dhurandhar earned Rs 207 crore.

The advance booking figures of Border 2 show that approximately 2.15 lakh tickets were sold on Thursday, January 28. This has raised expectations for the film significantly. Preliminary figures released this morning also indicate that Border 2 could have a strong seventh day.

