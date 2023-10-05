Border 2: Sunny Deol Teams up With Ayushmann Khurrana For The Biggest War Drama in Indian Cinema – Deets Inside

Home

Border 2 movie latest update: Sunny Deol starrer war-drama is going to be the biggest Indian film made on war. Apart from Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana seems to have joined the team now.

Border 2: Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana in the film?

Border 2 movie cast update: After the mega success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has planned to convert many of his hit movies into sequels. One of them is Border. The pre-production work on Border 2 has begun and Sunny is headlining the film. The director of the original film – JP Dutta – has returned to helm this one as well and the hunt for other actors is on. The director and the producer – Bhushan Kumar – want Border 2 to become the biggest war drama India has ever produced which also means the starcast has to be majestic like in the 1997 film.

As per a report published in Pinkvilla, the makers of Border 2 are in advanced talks with Ayushmann Khurrana to team up with Sunny in the film. Now, that’s what you call a casting coup! With the kind of giant canvas that the makers have designed for the film, it is only given that there are going to be many popular faces coming together to headline probably the biggest sequel to any Indian war drama ever. While Sunny will be the prime focus of the story, the other stars will have to be those who have a certain kind of Box Office pull.

The report further mentioned that the film is currently in the scripting stage and will go on the floors mid-next year. The makers are trying to have many popular faces on board before they finally announce the film next year.

Meanwhile, Sunny recently revealed details about his next film. He has joined hands with Rajkumar Santoshi for another period war drama which is being produced by Aamir Khan. The project is titled ‘Lahore 1947‘. He also has another action film, titled ‘Baap‘ in the pipeline. It will be interesting to see the whole of the ’90s coming back with Border 2 being shaped up. How excited are you for this film? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

