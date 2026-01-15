Home

Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol returns to roar in this Indo-Pak war saga with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty

The official trailer of Border 2 is out. Sunny Deol returns to lead this high-octane Indo-Pak war drama starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, promising action and patriotism.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for Border 2, and the wait is finally over. The trailer has officially dropped on YouTube, giving audiences the first real glimpse into what promises to be a high-octane war drama. From explosive moments to a sense of deep national pride, the trailer sets the stage for an epic story, leaving viewers eager for more without revealing all the action.

The opening shot

The trailer opens with an intense moment, Sunny Deol’s face aimed at by a tank fired by a Pakistani soldier who shouts “fire,” and the screen fades to black. From there, audiences get a closer look at the movie’s three military heroes. Varun Dhawan leads the ground assault, taking on enemies head-on. Diljit Dosanjh dominates the skies with thrilling air combat, while Ahan Shetty commands the seas, overseeing critical naval missions. Together, they provide a full view of modern warfare, giving the film a scale rarely seen in recent war dramas.

The aura of Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol’s presence anchors the trailer. As the battalion leader, he delivers dialogues with fierce intensity, including the roaring “Hai jurrattt…,” evoking memories of his iconic lines from Border and Gadar. One particular dialogue comparing Pakistan’s population to India’s goat count is crafted to hype the theatre audience. While the younger trio brings fresh energy, Sunny remains the commanding heart of the story.

The trailer shows technical brilliance

The trailer shines with strong VFX, impactful sound design, and immersive cinematography. Compared to the teaser, the visual effects are less distracting, though the aerial and naval battle sequences feel slightly choppy at points. Despite minor flaws, the technical work supports the story effectively, balancing spectacle with emotional depth.

More about Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa, and Anya Singh. The film is scheduled to release on January 23, 2026. Fans are already flocking to YouTube to catch the trailer and discuss the action-packed glimpses of this patriotic saga.

