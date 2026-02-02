Home

Border 2 vs Mardaani 3 box office collection February 2: Why release timing matters more than content

Rani Mukerji vs Sunny Deol at the box office window on February 2, 2026: Border 2 Dominates, Mardaani 3 Struggles, How Wrong Release Timing Affected Rani Mukerji’s Film

Border 2 vs Mardaani 3 box office collection: After Dhurandhar, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has created a tsunami at the box office. The film, which was released on January 26, has been constantly making headlines and is receiving an overwhelming response from audiences. Amid this box-office storm, Rani Mukerji’s recently released film Mardaani 3 appears to be struggling. A look at the Sunday collections of both films clearly shows that Mardaani 3 has been unable to keep pace with Border 2’s earnings. The first weekend is crucial for any film.

Here’s a look at how Border 2 and Mardaani 3 performed at the box office this weekend.

On February 2, Monday, the earnings figures for both films have been revealed. As of this writing, Border 2 has earned Rs 22.50 crore (early estimates) on its second Sunday (February 1). With this, the film’s total collection over 10 days now stands at Rs 275.25 crore, while the worldwide collection has crossed the Rs 370 crore mark.

Mardaani 3 could not stand in front of Border 2. On the other hand, amid the Border 2–like box-office tsunami, Rani Mukerji–starrer Mardaani 3 is struggling to gain momentum. The film earned Rs 7.25 crore on its first Friday and Rs 6.25 crore on its first Saturday. Its total collection has now reached Rs 17.59 crore. Mardaani 3 failed to make a significant impact during its opening weekend, largely due to poor release timing. Had it not released so close to Border 2, the film could have easily crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in its first weekend.

Despite the numbers, Mardaani 3 leaves a strong impression with Rani Mukerji’s commanding performance, a chilling storyline, and unforgettable villains. It may not be an easy watch, but it is an important one.

Talking about the release dates, Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh–starrer Border 2 was released on January 23. The film benefited significantly from the January 26 Republic Day holiday. Mardaani 3 followed on January 30. While both films received a positive response from audiences, Border 2 is clearly leading in terms of box-office earnings.

Will Mardaani 3, released with a budget of approximately Rs 75 crore, be able to recover its budget? Let us know in the comments.

