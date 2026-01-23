Home

Entertainment

Border 2 wont carry Dhurandhar 2 teaser? Aditya Dhar shares update: Will be out in…

Border 2 won’t carry Dhurandhar 2 teaser? Aditya Dhar shares update: ‘Will be out in…’

Aditya Dhar shares an update on the Dhurandhar 2 teaser. Read what he said.

With the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar, anticipation and excitement for Dhurandhar 2 have been on another level. So when the reports of its part 2 teaser dropping with Border 2 started doing rounds, the excitement surged until the director shared an update. Dhurandhar, which was a massive success and broke many records, had the fans glued to what’s coming next. As the reports suggest, Dhurandhar 2 will see an impressive star cast, including Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. With the film releasing on March 19, viewers are excited to get even a small glimpse.

As per reports, the teaser was expected to arrive alongside Sunny Deol’s Border 2; however, a fresh update from Aditya Dhar tells otherwise.

Dhurandhar’s OTT Release Update

Even as fans wait for the part 2, the original Dhurandhar is all set to reach a wider audience. After an impressive theatrical run of almost two months, the film is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on January 30. This will make the film reach an even wider audience and would also give the audience a chance to revisit the story ahead of its second part.

Was the Release Date Ever Changed?

Earlier, there had been many speculations around the change in the release date of the film. However, Dhurandhar 2 will release on the 19th March.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Teaser Buzz and Border 2 Connection

The hype intensified when reports suggested that the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 would be attached to Sunny Deol’s Border 2. Fans eagerly waited for January 23, hoping to catch their first glimpse of the sequel on the big screen.

Aditya Dhar Gives Update on Dhurandhar 2 Teaser

Last night, a fan posted a funny reel with a special message for the director that read,

“@adityadhar mazak nhi teaser jaldi!” Later, Aditya Dhar also reposted the video on his Instagram story and replied, “Teaser will be out in a few days!”

This finally confirmed that the teaser would not be released on the same day as Border 2.

Good News Still Awaits Fans

Although many who were eagerly waiting to witness the teaser were left disappointed, the good news is that the release date has been confirmed once again by Aditya as March 19.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.