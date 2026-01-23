Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol ‘owns every frame’, Varun Dhawan also delivers..,netizens call the film…

Home

Entertainment

After much anticipation and excitement, Sunny Deol's Border 2 has hit the theaters. Read to check its X reviews.

Finally, the wait is over, as the much-anticipated film of the year, Border 2, has finally hit the theaters on January 23, 2026. With high-sky expectations, this Sunny Deol starrer is the sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border. Ever since its announcements, fans have been excited to witness the nostalgia and the promise of grandeur, and now that the film has arrived on the big screen, social media is buzzing with first reactions and reviews.

With early morning shows beginning as early as 8 am, fans and critics rushed to X to share their reactions. From calling it “Patriotism in steroids” to “feels uneven in execution,” the film surprisingly opened to mixed reviews.

#Border2 Review | A top-notch tribute to the classic Border (1997) | #SunnyDeol roars like a TIGER on celluloid.#VarunDhawan delivers one of the finest performances of his career- his haters and trolls will hide their faces after witnessing this performance.#AhaanShetty and… pic.twitter.com/UOWlrfBJd4 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 23, 2026

#Border2 Review: Patriotism in steroids. Sunny Deol makes you angry, Varun Dhawan makes you cry, Diljit Dosanjh makes you smile and Ahaan Shetty makes you emotional.#mittikebete is a tear jerker, Sonu Nigam is an unsung hero. Just go for it. — Dr Vijay Mallya (@drvijaymalya) January 23, 2026

#Border2Review

Rating- ⭐️⭐️

Power and patriotism are clearly the intent, but the execution feels uneven.

The scale is grand and a few war sequences work, yet the emotions often feel loud and forced rather than organic.

Dialogues try hard to punch, but not all land, and the… pic.twitter.com/MhRFad9j2h — Dehman Rakait (@kasaiNuma) January 22, 2026

Border 2 is big, loud and unapologetically patriotic. Sunny Deol owns every frame, the action is widescreen, and the climax will split opinions — but for Republic Day crowds this is built to play loud in theatres. My score: 3.5/5. #Border2 #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/oGcyhbTdP9 — Bollywood Critics (@BollyCritBuzz) January 22, 2026

Overall, Border 2 has clearly sparked discussion online. While a large section of the audience is calling it a patriotic spectacle and a strong emotional storyline, another section feels that the storytelling relies too heavily on volume and drama. But besides the mixed opinion, one thing is for sure: Border 2 is a film that demands to be experienced on the big screen and will leave an impact long after its final credits roll.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 film Border. Besides Sunny Deol, Border 2 features an ensemble star cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. The film promises a powerful blend of action, emotion, and patriotism.

