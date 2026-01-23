Border 2 X Review: Sunny Deol ‘owns every frame’, Varun Dhawan also delivers..,netizens call the film…

  • Home
After much anticipation and excitement, Sunny Deol's Border 2 has hit the theaters. Read to check its X reviews.

Published date india.com Updated: January 23, 2026 12:02 PM IST
email india.com By Simran Keswani email india.com
Finally, the wait is over, as the much-anticipated film of the year, Border 2, has finally hit the theaters on January 23, 2026. With high-sky expectations, this Sunny Deol starrer is the sequel to the 1997 cult classic Border. Ever since its announcements, fans have been excited to witness the nostalgia and the promise of grandeur, and now that the film has arrived on the big screen, social media is buzzing with first reactions and reviews.

Border 2 X Review:

With early morning shows beginning as early as 8 am, fans and critics rushed to X to share their reactions. From calling it “Patriotism in steroids” to “feels uneven in execution,” the film surprisingly opened to mixed reviews.

Read the reviews here:

Overall, Border 2 has clearly sparked discussion online. While a large section of the audience is calling it a patriotic spectacle and a strong emotional storyline, another section feels that the storytelling relies too heavily on volume and drama. But besides the mixed opinion, one thing is for sure: Border 2 is a film that demands to be experienced on the big screen and will leave an impact long after its final credits roll.

About Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J.P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 film Border. Besides Sunny Deol, Border 2 features an ensemble star cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. The film promises a powerful blend of action, emotion, and patriotism.

