Border 3 confirmed: Bhushan Kumar breaks silence on Sunny Deol-led franchise, says, We will definitely...

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, where sequels arrive with legacy and nostalgia, they also carry the baggage of expectations and anticipations. But amidst the challenge, there are some franchises that manage to survive decades and still command the same emotional pull. One such similar case happened with Border 2. A sequel to the iconic 1997 blockbuster Border, the 2026 film is roaring at the box office and winning appreciation from critics and viewers alike. From the emotional storyline to patriotism and nostalgia, the film has struck a chord with the new generation.

As Border 2 continues to enjoy its victorious run, a fresh wave of excitement has now created a buzz with the confirmation of Border 3. Producer Bhushan Kumar has officially given a green signal to the third installment, leaving fans even more excited.

Border 3 is officially confirmed

Confirming the news of Borer 3, producer Bhushan Kumar expressed confidence in the franchise’s future. He said, “Obviously, it is such a big franchise.”

Hailing director Anurag Singh’s efforts, Bhushan added, “Anurag has worked so hard to rebuild it. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and it is getting so much love, we will definitely take it forward.”

A Separate Film And Border 3 In Due Course

In another interaction, Bhushan Kumar revealed plans for a separate collaboration with Anurag Singh ahead of Border 3. He said, “We are doing a joint venture (a different film) with his company and my company. He’ll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course.”

Border 2’s Box Office Glory

Speaking of the box office collection of Border 2, the film’s total net collection stands at Rs 180 crore globally and Rs 247.20 crore worldwide. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Backed by T-Series and JP Films, it carries forward the legacy of the 1997 classic Border.

