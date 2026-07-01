Bosco Martis Health Update: Choreographer discharged after hypertension treatment, visits this place first before heading home

Bosco Martis shared a health update after being hospitalised and receiving treatment for hypertension. After being discharged, the choreographer visited a special place, giving fans relief and assuring them that he is recovering well.

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Bosco Martis (PC -Instagram)

Choreographer Bosco Leslie Martis, who earlier complained of chest congestion, has been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after a week under medical observation. On experiencing uneasiness and congestion in his chest, he consulted doctors, who advised him of immediate hospitalization for further evaluation. He underwent a series of medical tests, scans and investigations. The reports have now come back normal, and the medical experts have attributed the episode to hypertension. Following medical clearance, Bosco has been discharged and has been advised to take adequate rest as part of his recovery.

Before heading home, he visited Mount Mary Church to offer prayers and express his gratitude. He took to Instagram, and shared a picture, as she provided an update to his fans and well-wishers about his health. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Just couldn’t head home before visiting Mother and offer a prayer of gratitude. Happy to share that I’m discharged, doing well, and recovering. Thank you to my family, friends, my fans and everyone who kept me in their prayers and reached out with so much love. God bless”. Bosco is now recuperating at home and is expected to resume his professional commitments after taking the rest advised by his doctors.

His friends and family on the comment section wished for his speedy recovery. Isha Koppikar wrote, “Taps. Speedy recovery.” Aahana S. Kumra wrote, “Take care Bosco.” Farah Khan Ali wrote, “Thank God. Just read about it. Happy to know you are fine.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bosco Martis (@boscomartis)

What happened to Bosco Martis?

According to sources, Bosco began feeling chest unease and consulted a doctor. As a precaution, the doctor advised immediate hospitalisation for further evaluation and procedures. The National Award-winning choreographer was admitted to the hospital on June 27 and has remained under medical observation ever since. As per IANS, the medical experts have attributed the episode to hypertension.