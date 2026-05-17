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Box Office Collection: Weekend boost for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, massive jump in Karuppu collections; how did Aakhri Sawaal perform?

Box Office Collection: Weekend boost for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’, massive jump in ‘Karuppu’ collections; how did ‘Aakhri Sawaal’ perform?

Weekend collections brought a strong boost for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, while Karuppu also witnessed a massive jump in earnings, strengthening its box office run. Check other movies' collections.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Karuppu (PC_ Instagram)

The box office battle intensified over the weekend as several films competed for audience attention in theatres. Ayushmann Khurrana’s romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Sanjay Dutt’s drama Aakhri Sawaal completed two days in cinemas, raising curiosity about whether the films managed to register growth on Saturday and benefit from the weekend rush. Apart from these Hindi releases, regional films including Karuppu, Krishnavatharam, and Raja Shivaji also remained under close watch at the box office. Trade analysts and fans alike are keen to know which films witnessed an upward trend in collections on Saturday and which struggled to maintain momentum.

While weekend footfalls are generally expected to boost earnings, the real test lies in whether these films can sustain audience interest in the coming days. The Saturday collections are likely to offer a clearer picture of the audience response and each film’s box office potential.

Increased earnings of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’

According to Sacnilk, the film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do earned Rs 5.75 crore on its second day, compared to Rs 4 crore on its opening day. The film witnessed growth in its collections on Saturday, taking its total box office earnings to Rs 9.75 crore. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles.

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Aakhri Sawaal also benefited

Sanjay Dutt’s film Aakhri Sawaal also benefited from the weekend, with its earnings witnessing a slight increase on Saturday. The film earned Rs 7.3 million on its second day, compared to Rs 4 million on its opening day. Its total box office collection has now reached Rs 11.3 million. However, the film has not generated much buzz among audiences so far.

Karuppu shines at the box office

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan’s film Karuppu is making waves at the box office. The film earned Rs 23.40 crore on its second day of release, compared to Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day. With this, the film’s total collection has reached Rs 38.90 crore in India. The worldwide gross collection of the Suriya starrer has now touched Rs 66.04 crore within just two days of release.

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How much did Krishnavataram Part 1 and Raja Shivaji earn over the weekend?

Krishnavataram Part 1 has been running in theatres for 10 days. On its 10th day, the film earned Rs 2.30 crore, compared to Rs 1.20 crore on the ninth day. With this, the film’s total collection has reached Rs 17.02 crore. The mythological drama is proving to be a hit among audiences.

Meanwhile, the Marathi film Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, is also performing steadily in theatres. The film was released in Hindi as well. On its 16th day, it earned Rs 2.70 crore, compared to Rs 1.45 crore on the 15th day. So far, the film has collected Rs 81.11 crore at the box office. However, despite its strong run, it is yet to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

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