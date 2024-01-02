Home

Entertainment

Box Office India Report 2024: Salaar And Dunki Kickstart New Year With Rs 24.55 Crore – Check Movie Wise Earnings

Box Office India Report 2024: Salaar And Dunki Kickstart New Year With Rs 24.55 Crore – Check Movie Wise Earnings

Box Office Collection 2024: Salaar and Dunki have emerged as the torchbearers of box office success, setting a high bar for 2024's cinematic endeavours.

Box Office India Report 2024 Salaar And Dunki Kickstart New Year With Rs 24.55 Crore - Check Movie Wise Earnings

Box Office India Report 2024: The first day of 2024 set the Indian Box Office ablaze as moviegoers witnessed a riveting clash of cinematic titans. Among the front-runners were the much-anticipated releases of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki‘ and Prabhas’s magnum opus ‘Salaar‘, seizing the New Year’s spotlight with an impressive combined collection of Rs 24.55 crores. These movies emerged as the torchbearers of box office success, setting a high bar for the year’s cinematic endeavours. These movies were amazing in 2023, and they are continuing to perform well in 2024.

Trending Now

Salaar Cease Fire – Part 1 starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel had an exceptional start, reaping around Rs 15.50 Crore on its eleventh day, showcasing the unmatched allure of the actor’s star power and the film’s gripping narrative. Meanwhile, Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan’s intriguing venture, garnered a commendable Rs 9.25 Crore net on its twelfth day across various languages, establishing its enduring appeal among audiences. (These figures are taken from sacnilk.com)

You may like to read

The third Indian film is Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ which’s running in the theatres. It sustained its momentum, maintaining a consistent presence above the Rs 1 crore mark, affirming its relevance and audience engagement amidst the fierce competition. Simultaneously, Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal in the biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ continued to captivate audiences, its patriotic resonance and compelling storytelling resonating deeply and drawing steady footfall at theatres.

Apart from the Hindi movies, regional films like ‘Neru’, ‘Kaatera’, and ‘Hi Nanna’ showcased their prowess, captivating audiences and contributing significantly to the overall success story of the box office. These gems underscored the diverse and rich storytelling woven within the fabric of Indian cinema, commanding attention and carving their place amidst the fervour of mainstream releases.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.