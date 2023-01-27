Home

Box Office: Pathaan Crosses Rs 150 Crore Nett Mark in India on Day 3, Set For a Monstrous Sat-Sun – Check Detailed Report

As we write this, Pathaan has crossed the benchmark of Rs 150 crore nett in India at the Box Office. Shah Rukh Khan's film is already running beyond Rs 200 gross globally. The final figures will come out tomorrow.

Pathaan Box Office Latest Update: After crossing a gross of Rs 200 crore worldwide in two days and becoming the fastest Bollywood film to reach Rs 100 crore in India, Pathaan continues to be on a rampage at the Box Office. The third day isn’t over yet and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has already collected over Rs 30 crore nett in Hindi as per the early estimates, a source told india.com. “It was a working day and yet the film didn’t stop to entertain the audience in theatres. The single screen chains in the north have suddenly picked up the pace with many theatres running a housefull board. The evening shows will be contributing the most from here and the third-day collections might even record somewhere between Rs 30-35 crore. This only includes the Hindi version,” explained the trade source.

BOX OFFICE UPDATE: PATHAAN’S RECORD-BREAKING FRIDAY

Pathaan took a record-breaking opening at Rs 55 crore with its Hindi version alone and became the biggest Bollywood non-holiday opener of all time. It also became the biggest opener for its entire starcast including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and the director, Siddharth Anand. The second day (Thursday) which was a Republic Day holiday stormed the Box Office left, right and centre. The SRK starrer collected a whopping Rs 70.50 crore nett from the Hindi version and Rs 2-3 crore from the other languages in India, taking the total nett collections to Rs 125.50 crore nett at the domestic market.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE NETT BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF PATHAAN:

Wednesday: Rs 55 crore Thursday: Rs 70.50 crore Friday: Rs 30-35 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 155-160 crore (early estimate)

The collections of this Siddharth Anand directorial are expected to take a solid flight again on Saturday. The growth will be seen from the evening shows starting Friday and the Sat-Sun will wrap up a massive extended weekend for Pathaan. The YRF biggie is rewriting the Box Office history for Bollywood everyday and nothing seems to be stopping it in the near future. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Pathaan as the film finds it way to become a sure shot blockbuster soon!