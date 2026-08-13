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Box office: Spider-Man: Brand New Day holds strong; here’s how Oh My Dog, DC: The Bloody Valentine and The Odyssey are performing

Box office collection report: Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues strong run; Pankaj Tripathi's Oh My Dog struggles, Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC: The Bloody Valentine performs better

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: August 13, 2026, 8:49 AM IST
Box office: Spider-Man: Brand New Day holds strong; here’s how Oh My Dog, DC: The Bloody Valentine and The Odyssey are performing
Spiderman: Brand New Day and Oh My Dog (PC- Jio Hotstar)

The box office is seeing a mixed performance from the films currently running in theatres. While Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to attract audiences and earn well, Pankaj Tripathi’s Oh My Dog has struggled to make an impact. Meanwhile, South Indian film DC: The Bloody Valentine is performing better than the Hindi release. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has also managed to maintain a steady run despite completing several weeks in theatres.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues strong run

Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains the biggest performer among these films. The Marvel film earned Rs 334.75 crore in its first week and added another Rs 103.25 crore in its second week. On Wednesday, day 14, it earned Rs 6.45 crore across 12,602 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 523.64 crore and total India net collections to Rs 438.00 crore so far.

Read more: Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 7: Tom Holland's film earns Rs 15 crore in India, worldwide will surprise you

Oh My Dog struggles at the box office

Pankaj Tripathi’s Oh My Dog has had a slow run since its release on August 7. The film earned only Rs 20 lakh on Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 3.95 crore. Despite the first week coming to an end, the film has not managed to see a significant jump in its earnings.

DC: The Bloody Valentine performs better

Released on the same day as Oh My Dog, DC: The Bloody Valentine has performed better at the box office. The South Indian film earned Rs 5 crore on Wednesday, taking its total collection to Rs 37.50 crore. Its stronger numbers suggest that the film has found a better audience compared to the Hindi release.

The Odyssey maintains steady pace

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has also managed to stay steady at the box office despite being in theatres for nearly 26 days. In India, the film has earned Rs 173.87 crore, while its overseas collection stands at Rs 622.5 crore. This takes the film’s total worldwide gross collection to Rs 796.37 crore.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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