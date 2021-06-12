Mumbai: A day after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took to social media expressing anger and disappointment over the recent plot and appealing to boycott the show, now the show’s lead actor Sai aka Ayesha Singh has defended the makers. In a recent interview, Ayesha said that while #BoycottGHKKPM trends, this means that writers have succeeded in getting emotions and reactions from people. Also Read - Anupamaa Becomes TRP Queen, Beats Imlie, And Indian Idol 12 With Huge Ratings | Top Five TV Shows This Week

"These things don't affect me because they are just showcasing their emotions. Writers are very smart and they know how to create interesting storylines. They are just doing their job and if people are reacting so strongly, it means the writers have succeeded in getting emotions and reactions from people. I am sure when the story will take another twist, people will get back to liking it," Ayesha told The Times of India.

In a recent episode, Kaku (a senior member of the family) asked Virat to have food with his sister-in-law Pakhi. This comes following a massive fight between Virat, his wife Sai and Pakhi. Moreover, Kaku tried to influence Virat by telling him how Sai does not care for him but Pakhi does. This left fans disappointed who then took to Twitter mentioning that the love triangle in the show is getting ugly and toxic. Some people also mentioned that the involvement of senior members of the family (here, Kaku) in the love triangle is making it more disgusting and cringeworthy.

Ayesha also talked about her off-screen equation with her co-actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma and they share a great equation. Neil and Aishwarya are a couple in real life.

Meanwhile, with Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on this week’s TRP list.