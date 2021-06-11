Mumbai: The recent episode of the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has left fans shocked, angry and disappointed. The anger against the makers has now increased to an extent that netizens are appealing to boycott the show. Also Read - Anupamaa Major Twist: Vanraj Goes Missing Ahead of His Wedding With Kavya, Police Complaint Against Anupama Next?

In a recent episode, Kaku (a senior member of the family) asked Virat to have food with his sister-in-law Pakhi. This comes following a massive fight between Virat, his wife Sai and Pakhi. Moreover, Kaku tried to influence Virat by telling him how Sai does not care for him but Pakhi does. This has left fans disappointed. Also Read - Apurva Agnihotri Reveals The Reason Behind Anupamaa's Success: Women Are Identifying With The Story

Several people took to Twitter mentioning that the love triangle in the show is getting ugly and toxic. They also mentioned that the involvement of senior members of the family (here, Kaku) in the love triangle is making it more disgusting. ‘Makers are bringing cringe, regressing and disgust content in the name of entertainment,’ one of the social media users wrote. Fans also questioned the use of ugly language in the show and alleged that it sends a wrong message to society. Take a look at some of the reactions from fans: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Sirat Leaves For a Boxing Match or Is It Some Plot?

This trend isn’t for targeting actors, it is for the regressive and cheap content shown in the show i.e. the elders encouraging devar-bhabhi to do EMA. “Boycott” trend is not a small thing, plz stop dragging actors in it.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #BoycottGHKKPM — ♄ ♡ (@SaltyButSweet__) June 11, 2021

Ayesha and Neil’s skills are being wasted, they’re putting their everything into garbage script only for SaiRat’s relationship and characters to get butchered day by day.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #BoycottGHKKPM pic.twitter.com/z6NbLvXmtl — Nisha | SaiRat fan girl | (@nish_randomness) June 11, 2021

So d truth is UNPROFESSIONALISM & LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY is nowhere came in b/w bt actually run through their arteries & veins The creative head of #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin criticisms se muh mode rahe hain Wah!!Wah!! Aap jaise logo se aur koi umeed b nahi hai #BoycottGHKKPM pic.twitter.com/Z47hEdomIn — Ranjani Ragav (@RagavRanjani) June 11, 2021

She is supposed to be a doctor right? To fulfill her aaba’s dream

But what are you people showing us now? She is only solving her in-laws problems and getting insulted by them every now & then

Change the storyline @StarPlus#BoycottGHKKPM #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/0usvEvWZiN — ♡SaiRat Love♡ (@SaiRatLove9) June 11, 2021

So proud of this fandom.

Have never seen such disgusting dialogues where the Senior lady asks Devar to feed his Bhabhi just b’cos he feeds his wife when she’s sad.

Idk how TRP audience watch this shit with family. Eww.

LIKE HELP THIS CAST AND CREW.

#BoycottGHKKPM pic.twitter.com/aNWDjEPiW8 — san (@butterflynuts) June 11, 2021

Several people also asked the makers apologise and change the storyline of the show. ‘There is 0% creativity in the script,’ another social media user wrote.

For the unversed, Virat and Sai got married after Sai’s father passed away and Virat promised him to take take care of his daughter. At that time, Virat and Pakhi were dating each other but coincidentally Pakhi got married to Virat’s brother. While Virat moved on and developed a liking for Sai, Pakhi still loves Virat.

Meanwhile, with Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on this week’s TRP list.