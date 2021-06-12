Mumbai: Days after reports surfaced that Kareena Kapoor Khan had asked for a whopping Rs 12 crores for the upcoming mythological period saga Sita, netizens now took to Twitter expressing anger and demanding to Boycott the Good Newzz actor. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Increases Her Acting Fees, Asks For 12 Crore to do Sita's Role; Netizens Troll

Social media is flooded with people expressing anger against Kareena Kapoor Khan. Netizens allege that Kareena is hurting with their religious sentiments and that the demand of Rs 12 crores for a role is too much and is ‘against humanity’. Some people also called to boycott Sita’s director for planning to cast Kareena. One of the social media users also dragged in Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and alleged that while earlier Saif hurt Hindu sentiments with Tandav, now Kareena is repeating the same. Take a look at some of the reactions: Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Little Taimur Tries To 'Heal' Nature With His Cute Ways | Watch

Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Kunal Kemmu on Birthday Through a Cute Instagram Post, See Here

Remember the way she arrogantly replied to public that it’s you idiots who make us star,

Don’t watch my flims, I don’t care. Let’s not watch such unworthy people . She playing in mythological film is disgusting#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/Pr0UUHvTf7 — ۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗDr. Mauni Upadhyay (NF🇮🇳) (@Mauni94) June 12, 2021

A nationalist Indian would never accept an actress who has no faith in Hinduism for the role of Mother Sita. Bollywood film mafia spreads poison towards Hinduism, we should boycott all such artists who hurt the religious sentiments of the people.#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/Ol6Wu3nSdH — Deepa Bansal🇮🇳 (@Deepa__bansal) June 12, 2021

Earlier this week, a report in Bollywood Hungama suggested that Kareena was approached by the makers of Sita and she had asked for a whopping Rs 12 crores. The report cited a source who claimed, “Kareena who usually asks for INR 6-8 crores for films has quoted a sum of INR 12 crores which have put the producers in a tizzy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and in talks to take the film to a younger actress instead. But Kareena still remains the first choice.”

While there is n confirmation about the same, it has sparked a massive war on Twitter.