Mumbai: Since June 12, Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan has been trending on Twitter. This after the actor allegedly asked for Rs 12 crore for the upcoming mythological period saga Sita. This made netizens angry, who then took to Twitter expressing disappointment with the actor and demanded to boycott her. People allege that Kareena is hurting their religious sentiments and that the demand of a whopping Rs 12 crore for a role is 'against the humanity.'

While social media is flooded with people trolling and expressing anger against Kareena, several people are also now suggesting that who do they think is perfect for the role of Sita. Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut

Several people took to Twitter mentioning that the role should be rather offered to Kangana Ranaut. People termed Kangana as the 'best suggestion for Sita's character.'

Kangana Ranaut is the best suggestion for Sita’s character.#Boycottkareenakapoorkhan pic.twitter.com/SoHdHxv59O — ABHINAVPANDEY (@ABHINAVPANDE19) June 13, 2021

Yami Gautam

Some of the social media users also demanded newly married Yami Gautam to be offered Sita’s role.

#200_दिन_किसान_आंदोलन#Boycottkareenakapoorkhan

I support kangna but fact is she don’t know acting

That’s why @yamigautam

is best for this role simple and adorable perfect for sita ma pic.twitter.com/xlc5AUSGN8 — सफा पार्टी (@Mayankgupta1714) June 13, 2021

Role of Sita ji for movie Ramayan mst b offered to such person who believes in it’s Hindusim culture,respects & adore it rather than someone who disrespects the culture & disbeliever of the same.Yami Gautam best fits for the role.#Boycottkareenakapoorkhan #Ramayan #KareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/VnBlmLUGi6 — Kushagra 🇮🇳 (@Kush_2308) June 12, 2021

Keerthy Suresh

Tamil and Telugu actor Keerthy Suresh was another suggestion by netizens for the role.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka emerged as another choice of people for the role.

Anushka Shetty is my choice of playing Sita. Not just she is a great actress but a wonderful person….#Sita #Boycottkareenakapoorkhan #BoycottKareenaKhan #AnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/ZVN8ODz55O — Dentist (@Dentist56383764) June 13, 2021

Dipika Chikhlia

However, some people argued that Dipika Chikhlia, who was seen in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, will always a perfect choice for the role and that they do not want to see somebody else as Sita.

#Boycottkareenakapoorkhan

Not a perfect choice for sita maa role.

We know this sita maa. pic.twitter.com/aSgEjTfMkm — Devansh Sharma (@Devansh685) June 12, 2021

What do you think? Who is the best choice for Sita’s role?