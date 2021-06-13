Mumbai: Since June 12, Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan has been trending on Twitter. This after the actor allegedly asked for Rs 12 crore for the upcoming mythological period saga Sita. This made netizens angry, who then took to Twitter expressing disappointment with the actor and demanded to boycott her. People allege that Kareena is hurting their religious sentiments and that the demand of a whopping Rs 12 crore for a role is ‘against the humanity.’ Also Read - Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Trends After She Allegedly Asks For Whopping Rs 12 Crore to do Sita’s Role
While social media is flooded with people trolling and expressing anger against Kareena, several people are also now suggesting that who do they think is perfect for the role of Sita. Take a look: Also Read - Yami Gautam Wore Her Mother's Saree For Her Wedding With Aditya Dhar, Did Her Own Makeup
Kangana Ranaut
Several people took to Twitter mentioning that the role should be rather offered to Kangana Ranaut. People termed Kangana as the ‘best suggestion for Sita’s character.’ Also Read - Yami Gautam’s Sister Surilie Gautam Wears Same Sabyasachi Lehenga as Alia Bhatt But in Different Colour, Check Price
Yami Gautam
Some of the social media users also demanded newly married Yami Gautam to be offered Sita’s role.
Keerthy Suresh
Tamil and Telugu actor Keerthy Suresh was another suggestion by netizens for the role.
Anushka Shetty
Anushka emerged as another choice of people for the role.
Dipika Chikhlia
However, some people argued that Dipika Chikhlia, who was seen in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, will always a perfect choice for the role and that they do not want to see somebody else as Sita.
What do you think? Who is the best choice for Sita’s role?