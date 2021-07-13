Mumbai: It seems like late Sushant Singh Rajput fans are not happy with Pavitra Rishta 2 featuring Ankita Lokhande as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav. The first season got so much love and became a sensation, that the makers decided to bring the second season. As the official Instagram account of ALTBalaji posted a picture of Ankita and Shaheer from the show’s shoot, Sushant Singh Rajput fans trended ‘Boycott Pavitra Rishta 2’ and ‘Our Manav Only Sushant’ hashtags on Twitter.Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Is All Set To Premiere And #Devakshi Fans Cannot Wait Anymore: 'Finally, The Day Is Here'

Sushant and Ankita as Manav and Archana became household names as Pavitra Rishta ran for five years and clocked 1424 episodes. A fan wrote: "Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput will always be Archana and Manav of Pavitra Rishta."Another fan wrote: "Manav is not a name. It is an emotion of millions…That emotion which directly connects to Sushant.. So we can't accept this Manav 2… Let's Boycott.. OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT".

"No one can replace this gem No one has the guts to replace his character or him He is with us He is alive in our hearts We will keep fighting for his honor OUR MANAV ONLY SUSHANT #BoycottPavitraRishta2″After the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans were shocked and all the memories from the 2009 show came pouring in", wrote a fan.

The idea of having a new season of the popular drama was conceptualized after Sushant’s demise. The producer of the show – Ekta Kapoor – reportedly wanted to honour Sushant’s legacy by commemorating his famous role in the second season for the audience.

Take a look at SSR fans reactions here on Pavitra Rishta 2:

Ekta Kapoor on Monday tweeted her excitement over the release Pavitra Rishta 2, which she recently announced with Ankita Lokhande returning in her popular avatar of Archana. “It’s never too late… to love!!! Finally a year of planning later… we embark on our wish of giving Archana one more chance to show her love for Manav! #pavitrarishta #pavitrarishta2 begins!” she wrote on Twitter, tagging Ankita in her post.