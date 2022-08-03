#BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie: Akshay Kumar’s upcoming big release Raksha Bandhan is all set to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. The film starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, and others is getting a lot of negativities as the film is accused of plagiarism. It has been reported that Raksha Bandhan’s story is copied from a Pakistani film. Also, the writer of Raksha Bandhan Kanika Dhillon was slammed after her old tweets surfaced online where she wrote about gau mutra, hijab ban and communal lynching.Also Read - Subramanian Swamy Accuses Akshay Kumar Of Depicting Wrong Facts In Ram Setu, Might Ask For His Arrest And Expulsion From India

Kanika Dhillon has been caught embarking on a confused anti-Hindu speech on Twitter as her tweets went viral on the platform ahead of the film’s release. Akshay was questioned why he chooses to work with such people who have an innate Pishnet to hate everything associated with Hinduism. This is not the first time Akshay has worked with people who are anti-Hindus. A user asked Akshay, “Why @akshaykumar always ends up partnering with Hindu haters, beef lovers? Is it coincidence? #RakshaBandhan”. Also Read - On Koffee With Karan 7, Akshay Kumar Reacts To Being Called 'Canada Kumar', Don't Miss His Expression

Is Kanika Dhillon the reason behind controversy?

Another user shared a screenshot of Kanika Dhillon’s tweet and commented, “You are against Hindus tradition & also working on a movie called #RakshaBandhan You basically wants hindu tradition money but hate hindus tradition We hindus #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie Paiso ke liya nachne wale hum difference na samjaye hijab aur ghoonghat me #KanikaDhillon”. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar's Steamy Hot Dance on Oo Antava Will Make Twinkle Khanna Sit up And Notice - Watch Viral Video From Koffee With Karan 7

Amid this, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to her social handle to weigh in. Reacting to a news Kanika deleting the controversial tweets after boycott trends, Kangana took a jibe at Kanika. She wrote, “Ha ha nothing affects them as much as financial loss… only the fear of financial loss can make them delete Hindu phobic and anti India tweets, nothing else… interesting”.

Boycott Raksha Bandhan trends BIG:

Netizens slam Akshay Kumar for working with Kanika Dhillon. They have started the trend ‘Boycott Raksha Bandhan’. A user wrote, “So this Hindu-hating woketard is the writer of @akshaykumar’s movie, #RakshaBandhan? I wouldn’t watch ANYTHING this woman is associated with! @KanikaDhillon”.

Kanika Dhillon and the makers of Raksha Bandhan are yet to issue an official statement addressing the controversy.