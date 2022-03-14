Mumbai: The Kashmir Files team, including producer Abhishek Agarwal, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actor Pallavi Joshi, recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said they received appreciation for their film. TKF, that revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in pivotal roles and the film doesn’t need any promotions now. Before the release, the film landed in a controversy when Agnihotri openly said that they weren’t allowed to promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show. Vivek had expressed his disappointment for not being invited to Kapil’s hit talk show for promoting The Kashmir Files. The fan had expressed his desire on Twitter to see the film’s promotion on The Kapil Sharma Show, the director wrote, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producer’s choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: Vo raja hai hum rank.”Also Read - 'Ye Sach Nahi Hai'! Kapil Sharma Breaks Silence on Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet About Not Being Invited to His Comedy Show

Now that the film has got popularity from the politicians, actors from the Bollywood industry, netizens on Monday started the trend #BoycottKapilSharmaShow. A user wrote, “The Kashmir Files doesn’t need Kapil Sharma as PM Modi has already promoted the film”. Also Read - Kapil Sharma Gets Trolled For Not Promoting The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show, Vivek Agnihotri Expresses Disappointment

Take a look at the reactions below:

Kapil Sharma Ji we never expected from you this. We respect your success & hard work, but now you lost our love, respect & sympathy. Comparing to your platform social media is bigger than you. We will support #TheKashmirFiles ! Now onward we #BoycottKapilSharma show & movies pic.twitter.com/ns8HGeaIZ8 — Shiva Naidu ! #DigiBoy 🇮🇳 (@iamShivaNaidu) March 8, 2022

#TheKashmirFiles #BoycottKapilSharma @KapilSharmaK9 I always loved to watch your show. Especially your old episodes. But now you lost my respect. pic.twitter.com/O4JV4npYCR — Ashlesh Shetty (@AshleshShetty12) March 13, 2022

on Sunday, March 13, TKF has earned whopping Rs 15.10 crore at the box office. The total first weekend collection of TKF is Rs 27.15 crore.