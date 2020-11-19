After #BoycottBingo, Twitterati started the trend #BoycottZomato and deleted food delivery giant Zomato. It all started when Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker pointed out that Zomato’s ads were displayed on Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV. The actor took to social media and said that being a loyal user, she wasn’t okay with her money even indirectly funding this channel that spreads communal hatred. She tweeted: “Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.” Also Read - Trailer: Swara Bhasker Questions Patriarchy Again in Netflix' Bhaag Beanie Bhaag But is it a Copied Show?



Soon after her tweet, Zomato commented on the post with, “Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this.”

Fans of Arnab Goswami are miffed that Zomato is taking Swara’s side and a section of people started trending #BoycottZomato and shared screenshots of the deleted app.

Hello Zomato @zomato @zomatocare THE NUMBER OF US NATIONALISTS who WATCH @Republic_Bharat IS MORE than the handful this Swara Bhasker leads. Lets Us know what u plan so WE ALSO CAN LOOK into what to do. If you pull out your ads WE BOYCOTT YOU #Zomato #SwaraBhasker #boycottzomato https://t.co/HqTvErtcBw — Rosy (@rose_k01) November 18, 2020

Hi @zomato, do you endorse Swara Bhaskar who was openly inciting mobs, which led to Riots like situation in Delhi? If you agree to her on @republic spreading hate, she wasn’t spreading love either. pic.twitter.com/14jYHhP0GH — INFERNO (@TheAngryLord) November 18, 2020

She is not your paying customer, she is a mini celebrity, they have cooks. But lot of Republic viewers are your customers, make sensible decision, ask her what is so hateful about the content, is it is then why is she not filing a police case? — Sourcasm ❁ (@RealSourcasm) November 18, 2020

Everyone boycott @zomatoin While they are considering The request of removing their adds on Republic TV by the fascist Communist Swara Bhaskar. — JIX5A જીક્સા (@JIX5A) November 18, 2020

What do you want to say on the same?