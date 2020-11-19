After #BoycottBingo, Twitterati started the trend #BoycottZomato and deleted food delivery giant Zomato. It all started when Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker pointed out that Zomato’s ads were displayed on Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV. The actor took to social media and said that being a loyal user, she wasn’t okay with her money even indirectly funding this channel that spreads communal hatred. She tweeted: “Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know.” Also Read - Trailer: Swara Bhasker Questions Patriarchy Again in Netflix' Bhaag Beanie Bhaag But is it a Copied Show?
Soon after her tweet, Zomato commented on the post with, “Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this.”
Fans of Arnab Goswami are miffed that Zomato is taking Swara’s side and a section of people started trending #BoycottZomato and shared screenshots of the deleted app.
What do you want to say on the same?