Mumbai: There is a lot Urfi Javed has to offer to her fans and it is not her work on Television but her hotness on social media. Ever since Urfi came out of the Bigg Boss OTT, she has been making headlines for her oh-so-hot pics in unique dresses. Her outrageous outfits have made her Instagram queen. On Monday, again Urfi treated her fans with a video post where she was seen posing in a hot and sexy plunging neckline red dress. Urfi, who has recently crossed over 2 million followers on Instagram, wore red for the holidays as she celebrated the special day with her friends. So much so that the netizens started trolling. Trolls being trolls, they didn’t leave a chance to slam Urfi Javed as they wrote, ‘bra dikh rahi hai’.Also Read - Urfi Javed Talks About Her Failed Career and Relationships: 'I Don't Have Lot of Money'

Check out the photos of Urfi in the red dress here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Needless to say, 2021 for Urfi Javed was no less than a roller coaster ride. However, as 2021 is coming to an end, the actor recently took to social media for some ‘pep talk’ and talked about how sometimes she felt like the ‘only way to get out of this mess is to end my life’. In a long post, she wrote, “You know how many times I’ve failed? I can’t even count now! A few times in my life I’ve felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life. My life was seriously fu***d up. Failed career, failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn’t deserve to live. I still don’t have a lot of money, a successful career and I’m still single but I have hope. The only reason I’m alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped. I kept walking and I’m still walking. I may not be where I want to be but at least I’m on the way. Some pep talk before the year ends! Get up, fight, repeat. You’re stronger than the situations around you.” Also Read – Urfi Javed Sensuously Dances on Sunny Leone’s Song in White Bralette – Orange Skirt, Fans Asks ‘Kya Thumka Mara”. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kangana Ranaut to Aryan Khan, Top Controversial Celebs of The Year