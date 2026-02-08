Brad Arnold, 3 Doors Down singer, dies at 47 after battle with...

Brad Arnold, the lead singer and co-founder of the Grammy-nominated rock band 3 Doors Down, died on Saturday at the age of 47. His death comes months after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer.

The band confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, saying Arnold “passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer.”

Arnold was not just the voice of the band but also the songwriter behind some of its most loved tracks that shaped rock music in the early 2000s.

The song that changed everything

3 Doors Down was formed in Mississippi in 1995. The band rose to fame in 1999 with the release of “Kryptonite,” a song that earned them their first Grammy nomination. What makes the story even more special is that Arnold had written the song when he was just 15 years old, sitting in a maths class.

Their debut album, “The Better Life,” went on to sell more than 6 million copies, turning the group into a household name. In 2003, they received another Grammy nomination for the emotional track “When I’m Gone.”

A sound that connected with millions

The band released six albums over the years, with the last one, “Us And The Night,” arriving in 2016. Other popular singles included “Loser,” “Duck and Run,” and “Be Like That,” which was featured in the film “American Pie 2.”

In its tribute, the band said Arnold “helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners.”

His thoughts on a long career

While promoting their fifth album, “Time of My Life,” Arnold had once spoken about feeling grateful for his journey in music. In a 2011 interview with The Associated Press, he had said, “If you do something as long as we’ve done it, you can’t help but get better at it, you know?”

In 2017, the band also performed at the first inauguration concert of President Donald Trump.

His battle with cancer

Arnold publicly shared his cancer diagnosis in May last year. He revealed that he was suffering from clear cell renal carcinoma that had spread to his lungs. Due to his health, the band had to cancel its summer tour.

Remembering him, the band said, “His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on.”