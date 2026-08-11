Brad Pitt opens up about suicidal thoughts amid family troubles following split from Angelina Jolie: ‘Wasn’t going to act…’

Brad Pitt has spoken candidly about one of the darkest periods of his life, revealing how family troubles left him dealing with overwhelming emotional pain and thoughts of suicide.

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Brad Pitt (PC: Instagram)

Brad Pitt has spent decades in the spotlight, but some of the hardest moments of his life have played out away from the cameras. The actor has now spoken about a particularly painful period when personal and family troubles became difficult to handle. His latest comments offer a rare glimpse into the emotional toll he was dealing with behind the scenes. In a recent conversation, Brad Pitt, reflected on a time when the pain became so overwhelming that he briefly understood why someone might see suicide as a form of relief. He stressed that he did not intend to act on those thoughts, but admitted that he reached a point where he could understand that feeling.

Brad Pitt opens up about suicidal thoughts amid ‘family stuff’

Speaking about that difficult chapter in a recent interview with Esquire, Brad Pitt described the situation simply as ‘family stuff’ without going into every detail. He said there was a point when he felt he could not see a way out of the emotional pain he was experiencing.

The actor explained that he came to understand suicide as something a person might see as an escape from unbearable pain rather than as a desire to die. He also said his survival instincts eventually kicked in. He revealed, “I’ve never been suicidal except for one little period. And in that one little period, I just didn’t see a way out. The pain was so oppressive that – I wasn’t going to act on this – but I could feel the cold steel of the bullet in my head, and it felt like relief. And I thought, ‘Oh, OK, now I understand.’ I understand suicide, in the sense that it’s just relief. It’s just looking for relief from the pain. But I also think we have incredible survival instincts. And for me, that immediately kicked in.”

Pitt described himself as a naturally optimistic person and said that instinct helped him get through the particularly dark period. His comments were candid but measured, with the actor making it clear that he was talking about a difficult period he had experienced rather than saying he currently felt suicidal.

Brad Pitt’s family troubles and Angelina Jolie divorce

Brad Pitt’s comments come against the backdrop of years of personal turmoil following his split from Angelina Jolie. The former couple separated in 2016, and their divorce was finally settled in 2024, following a lengthy legal battle.

The pair share six children, and Pitt’s relationship with some of them has become strained over the years. Several of their children have also taken steps to remove his surname. However, Pitt did not specifically identify his children or his divorce as the direct cause of the suicidal thoughts in the interview, referring only to “family stuff”.

Pitt also revealed that he has started drinking alcohol again after maintaining sobriety for seven years. He said he had become overconfident at times and eventually realised that complete abstinence was not necessarily the only way he could approach alcohol. Pitt has previously spoken openly about his struggles with drinking.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie relationship timeline

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which was released in 2005 and became one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples. They went public with their relationship in 2005 and went on to build a family of six children. After becoming engaged in 2012, they married in a private ceremony in France in August 2014. Their marriage lasted about two years before Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, following a highly publicised dispute.

The pair were declared legally single in 2019, but their legal battles continued for years. In December 2024, they reached a divorce settlement after more than eight years of proceedings.